Grande man charged with Annalisa’s killing

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Annalisa Gokool.
Daniel Sanchez, of Maharaj Hill, Sangre Grande, will appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday, police said in a statement yesterday.
The decision to charge Sanchez was based on advice received yesterday afternoon from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard.
Gokool, 34, of Sieunarine Trace, Kelly Village, Caroni, was last seen alive on June 6.
She was reported missing at the Caroni Police Station on June 9 by her mother, Chanroutie Gokool.
The initial enquiry was conducted by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.
Sanchez was arrested by PC France of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation at Anderson Street, Curepe, on August 1.
Another man was detained with him.
The two were questioned for more than a week before police were given information on August 5, directing them to a forested area in Sangre Chiquito.
The man told police that Gokool’s body had been buried.
For the next four days, police used excavators and backhoes to dig up the ground in the area.
In some places, excavators dug up to eight feet (2.4 metres) and cleared large areas of land.
The search continued throughout the weekend and ended on Monday when Gokool’s body was found about 315 feet (96 metres) off Warden Trace, Sangre Chiquito, in a grave about seven and a half feet (2.3 metres) deep.
Later on Monday, one of the suspects from Sangre Grande was ordered released after police consulted the DPP.
Police said they could rearrest the man if further evidence was uncovered.
Sanchez remained in custody while the police enquiry supervised by ASP Douglas, W/Insp Sylvester and Sgt Staniclaus of the Homicide Bureau Region II continued.
He was charged yesterday afternoon by PC George Lopez of the Homicide Bureau Region II.