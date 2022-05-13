GRANDMA KILLED

FOR the third time this week, the body of a woman has been removed from the home she once shared with her killer.
As a result, the toll stood at 201, while the toll on this date last year was 125.
In the latest killing, the suspect, a maxi-taxi driver with whom she was close, remained on the run up to last night.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, two women were killed in South Trinidad. The third incident occurred in Diego Martin yesterday.
Police said that around 9.30 a.m., the body of Marva Sutherland, 56, a mother of five, was found at her home in Andrew Trace, Blue Basin, Diego Martin, by one of her daughters, Simone Sutherland, and her son, Andell “Giant” Sutherland, a funeral home owner.
Police said she may have been killed just before daybreak yesterday, and they believe the killer used a large rock to bludgeon her behind the head. She then fell to the floor and he covered her body with a piece of cloth, and left.
Andell and his sister, Simone, said yesterday they had known the suspect since they were children.
“This is her good friend from long time who did this to her... we were babies when they became friends,” Andell said.
He described his mother as a “saltfish” in the community as she got along with everyone.
He said despite what happened, he was keeping an open mind.
“It is not to say we hate him or anything, but what happened here is something we have to ask God to help us accept because this is something we cannot change and we have to move on,” he said.
He said both he and his sister found their mother’s body. He believed the killer covered her head with a piece of cloth.
Andell said for the last three days, his mother had been calling him and his sister to complain about the suspect’s grumbling.
“She had been calling us to complain that the suspect is saying the people he working a maxi-taxi for had been doing him something,” he said.
Sutherland said the suspect drove a 21-seater red-band maxi-taxi along the Priority Bus Route and was “a familiar guy”.
Asked how he was doing, he replied: “It is something we cannot change and we have to accept it. To God be the glory and the police will do their job, I am sure of that. I have confidence in the Homicide police so they gonna do their job and we will get answers for sure.
“As you can see, I am standing strong for my sisters and brothers. I just have to be strong for them. She had 21 grandchildren and they all loved her.”
This week’s tragedies
On Tuesday, Abeo Cudjoe, 30, of Lachoos Road, Penal, was fatally stabbed at her home while her son from another relationship, Levi Lewis, 12, was also stabbed, and died.
Cudjoe’s three-year-old son, who was in the house at the time, was not harmed.
A 35-year-old soldier who police said is their chief suspect turned himself in to the Region Three Homicide Bureau, Coffee Street, San Fernando, around 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, accompanied by his attorney, Subhas Panday.
Cudjoe’s relatives said she had obtained a restraining order against him recently, which he first broke around 1 a.m. last week Friday. Relatives said the suspect entered her home, dragged her off her bed and took her cellphone.
On April 23, in a social media post to a group dedicated to domestic violence awareness, Cudjoe had described being abused in “so many ways”.
She said her hand had been broken by the man, and she and her two children were “living house to house” as they tried to escape the suspect.
On Wednesday, a mother of three was chopped to death at her home in Guayaguayare.
Ellen Tishanna Mohammed, 24, was chopped at her home in La Brea Village around 10.50 a.m. by the suspect, with whom she had a relationship within the last three months. The man then walked out of the house and stopped a police patrol and told them what he had done.
He was detained, and was being questioned by police up to last night.
The victim’s father, Steve Jones, reported that within the three months of the relationship, Mohammed had reported the man to the police six times. Jones said the police came once.