Blood was spilled in Basseterre, Moruga, yesterday when an 80-year-old man allegedly shot an 82-year-old woman and chopped her son.
And when police officers went on the scene, they shot the suspected offender multiple times but he survived.
Sylda Mudie, 82, a mother of two and grandmother of one, was shot with a 16-gauge shotgun. She died in the living room of her house.
Her son, Derick Mudie, who is in his 50s, was chopped on his head and was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Officers said the suspect confronted them with a shotgun in front of the house, and he was shot by them.
He sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and limbs, and is in the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital in critical condition.
At the crime scene yesterday, relatives and residents declined to speak to the media.
A police report on the incident stated that around 10.30 a.m. Sgt Toussaint, Cpl Mycoo, PCs Nathan, Williams and PC Roopnarine of the Moruga police responded to the incident at 71 Edward Trace.
There, the officers observed the alleged offender standing next to a steel box in front the house and his licensed firearm at his side.
The officers walked towards the man, and claimed they observed him attempting to pick up his firearm.
One of the officers shouted, “Don’t pick up that gun!”
However, the man picked up the firearm and pointed it in the direction of the officers, and one of the officers discharged six rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition from his service firearm, and another officer discharged five rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition from his service pistol.
The man was struck multiple times and was conveyed to the Princes Town District Health Facility and transferred to San Fernando General Hospital.
Licensed gun
The officers then entered the house and observed Sylda Mudie lying face-down on the floor, with half of her body in the living room and the other half in a bedroom.
Paramedics found the woman unresponsive, with no vital signs.
A district medical officer pronounced Mudie dead at the scene.
Responding to the scene were Supt Rampath, ASPs Mungroo, Persad, Jaikaran, Insps Phillip, Rebeiro and Mohammed and other officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region Three.
A senior police officer said the alleged offender was the holder of a Firearm User’s Licence.
Officers were told by residents that an argument was heard emanating from the house, and suspect the incident was domestic-related.
Police said there were no previous reports against the suspect at the police station.