Grandparents in love buried side by side

A husband and wife who died from Covid-19 one day apart, were buried side by side together yesterday.
Joan Basdeo, 67, passed away on May 12 while her husband, Roopchand Basdeo, 61, died the following day.
The funeral service for the couple was held at the Bethel Tabernacle in Barrackpore on Tuesday, but they were buried yesterday at the Rochard Douglas Cemetery in Barrackpore.
Both proceedings were streamed live on Facebook.
Eulogising his grandparents whom he described as two golden hearts, Daniel Saltan said the couple had known each other for 26 years and were the best of friends who died together.
“And if you knew them, you would know that they would not want it any other way,” he said.
He said Mrs Basdeo was a pastor in training.
Saltan said the couple were inseparable.
“When you saw one, you most definitely would see the other. They were always together and were always poking fun at each other. In fact, no one ever saw them vex with each other. They were like teenagers who just fell in love,” he added.
Bethel Tabernacle Pastor Morris Sookhan, who officiated the service, said the Basdeos were prepared for death as their spiritual house was in order.
“Jesus Christ had already made provision for them in heaven,” he said.
At the burial grounds yesterday, the Basdeos’ immediate family members wept as the bodies were lowered into the ground next to each other.
To date, 331 people have died from Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.