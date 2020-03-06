GUYANA’s President David Granger is sticking to his guns and defiantly declaring that there was no fraud in the general election process in the South American country.
He has accused the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic of disseminating “fake news”, stirring up civil disobedience in Guyana and colluding with Russian forces.
On the heels of news releases from the regional and international community, including diplomatic missions expressing concern about the election process, Granger yesterday met with Secretary General of Caricom, Ambassador Irwin La Rocque, and representatives of the Organisation of the American States (OAS) at the Ministry of the Presidency. He also met with diplomats from Britain, the United States, Canada and the European Union.
Granger’s office issued statements, saying the president informed the foreign representatives that the election was orderly and in full compliance with the law and the Constitution.
“The Head of State reminded that GECOM is a constitutional body and it is unlawful for the Executive to interfere in the operations of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). The President said also that it is not the role of the Executive to interfere in the work of the commission. The president has not acted unlawfully,” stated his office.
“We are awaiting the final declaration from GECOM,” Granger said.
The release also stated that Granger briefed Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland and Caricom chairman Mia Mottley via phone.
On Monday Guyanese people voted for a new government but up to yesterday there was no official declaration of a winner by GECOM. On Thursday night after a day of controversy surrounding the counting of votes at Region 4 Granger addressed a rally of loud cheering supporters promising them a better life.
“We worked hard, we covered all of the regions, we laid out our plans, you know what we stand for, you supported us. Over the next five years we are going to make life better for you. This is an opportunity for young people to get better jobs,” he said. “We are serious about our promises to you, we want you to have a better life. It’s not about oil, it is about Guyanese living a decent life so I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
The president signalled that he will be sworn in again.
“I just ask you to celebrate but celebrate moderately, don’t attack anybody...We are here to serve you for the next five years...When the sun rises...the president is sworn in again,” he said.
Yesterday, international bodies such as the US Department of State stated there should be no transition of government until issues are resolved surrounding the declaration of unverified results for Region 4.
Foreign interference?
The ruling Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (ANPU-AFC) led by Granger issued a statement accusing the PPP/C of attempting to hijack the elections and creating instability in Guyana.
“Their riotous supporters, with no doubt the full backing and engineering of the Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, twice stormed the GECOM office, once in the wee hours of the morning after election day and then the following day under the guise of a purported ‘rescue’ of the chairman, to whom they were attempting to instead serve a court order. To make matters worse, PPP/C Prime Ministerial candidate Mark Phillips was purported to be a part of that vicious crowd,” the party’s release stated.
The party noted that PPP/C leaders were silent “on the arrest and subsequent deportation of their foreign compadres. We have yet to hear them offer a definitive statement on their continued contact with the Russians amongst the group from whom the police seized computers, tablets, flash drives and other electronic data driven equipment.”
The party further accused the Opposition of distributing fake ID cards in Region 3 and also attempting to remove ballot boxes from polling places which was prevented by APNU/AFC supporters.