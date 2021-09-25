The grandmother of 15-month-old Sirah Williams Paris stood near the child’s butterfly-sticker-covered casket yesterday and begged for people to stop blaming her.
Michelle Williams, who was holding the baby girl on her lap when the infant was chopped on the head last Sunday, said she would never intentionally hurt her grandchildren.
Little Sirah was laid to rest following a funeral service at her family’s Hellshire Street, Phase One, Tarodale, home.
Williams, 50, was not listed to speak at the funeral.
“But I have to speak, let me speak now. I know people blame me for my grandchild, but I will never, ever hurt my grandchild. I can’t take it anymore. Nobody don’t know how I feeling. All she blood was on my clothes.”
Williams said she loved all eight of her grandchildren, and Sirah, the last child, was special.
“This child was like an angel, she was the life of the house. When she come, she always laughing, and Sunday that child was happy. My eight grandchildren was my life. I work for my grandchildren. I love that child,” she cried.
Williams said she tried to protect the baby when the cutlass-wielding man entered.
“Nobody was there. It was just me and Niki (Sirah’s mother). It happened so fast,” she said.
Pastor: Forgive attacker
Pastor Farouk Mohammed, who officiated the service, called on the family to forgive the attacker, as anger will not ease their pain.
Mohammed said baby Sirah’s death was not God’s intention, and asked that the family pray for the person who committed the act.
Mohammed asked that friends and relatives continue to support Sirah’s mother, Nikitak Williams, who sat quietly with her seven surviving children during the service.
Sirah’s aunt, Kamarie Williams, said her niece was a “beautiful angel on earth”.
“I spent a lot of time with Sirah and she loved me. We would go to the mall and I would buy anything she wanted. She was a nice child and I cannot believe this has happened,” she said.
Michael Diljohn, principal of the St Madeleine Government School, promised to support Sirah’s mother and siblings.
And Vilma Mohammed, co-pastor of the El Bethel Community Church of Nazerene, said the church will continue to work to uplift Sirah’s siblings.
She said instead of pointing fingers in the baby’s death, people should work together to help the family through the tragedy.
A 58-year-old painter, Neville Simon, has been charged with murder for her killing.
The infant was chopped on the head as she sat in her grandmother’s lap, when they were attacked last Sunday night at her grandparents’ home in Sion Drive.
Williams was chopped on two fingers of her left hand, and on the right wrist, as she tried to shield her granddaughter from the cutlass.
Simon was also charged with the offences of malicious wounding of his wife and Sirah’s grandmother, and the common assault of Sirah’s mother.
Sirah and her grandmother were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where the baby died of her injuries.