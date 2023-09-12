Relatives of 81-year-old Grace Ansolia are calling for transparency in the investigation into her death.
Ansolia, of Parris Boulevard in Laventille, was killed while walking on the Priority Bus Route last Thursday in the vicinity of the Vehicle Maintenance Corporation of T&T (VMCOTT) when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an officer from the Special Branch unit of the Police Service.
Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday, relatives said that at the time she was killed she was on her way home after buying school books for her grandchildren.
The described Ansolia as a “loving and caring woman” who took care of her family.
“If she had a million dollars, she would have shared with all of us. She was the sweetest woman you could have met, her mouth might be lil hot sometimes, but she always had love in she heart for her family,” a relative said.
The 29-year-old officer told police that he was driving his white Royal Saloon in an easterly direction along the PBR when he observed the elderly woman suddenly attempt to cross the roadway.
The left front side of his vehicle came into contact with Ansolia, throwing her several feet away in a grassy area.
The driver brought his vehicle to a stop and called for paramedics.
However, Ansolia died on the scene.