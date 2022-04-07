Days after three-year-old Maria Khan allegedly drowned in an inflated pool at her home in Gasparillo, her great-grandmother, Karen Mahabir, is not convinced it was an accident.
During a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Mahabir said a relative told her three different scenarios of what transpired on Monday.
She said, initially, the police were told the child was left in the pool while the relative went to use the washroom and on returning the toddler was unresponsive.
She said a slightly different account of what happened was told to the uncle—that the child was playing in the car, the relative went to use the washroom, and on returning, saw the child had drowned in the pool.
Struggling to make sense of what seems like a never-ending nightmare, Mahabir wants justice, even if that means the relative goes to jail because “something is just not adding up.”
“That child vomit so much in that pool... I would have tried to save the child. I only realised something was wrong when I heard the siren from the ambulance,” Mahabir said.
She said she spoke with the relative the day after, and it was a different story to what transpired on Monday. “I can’t remember all the details, but something is not right,” she added.
Struggling to hold back the tears, Mahabir said, “I’m not going to lie for anybody...That poor child did not do any thing wrong. She didn’t deserve this.”
The Express reached out to the relative for a response, but all calls went unanswered.