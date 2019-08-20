Granny with a gun

Police officers have found an AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle, and 68 rounds of ammunition near the scene of a the double police killing in Santa Cruz.
The weapon and ammunition, which was contained within two magazines, were found on Sunday evening along Sun Valley Extension, off La Canoa Raod.
A 64-year-old woman and her 20-year-old grand daughter, were arrested.
They are expected to be brought before a Port of Spain Magistrate today.
The gun and ammunition were found during a police exercise involving officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force and the Morvant Police station, all under the supervision of Snr Sup Phillip.
Police claim the house was being used to hold illegal firearms.
The house is near the scene in which 29-year-old Kristian Kerry Serries and 19-year-old Rochyon King Ashterman were killed by officers attached to the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).