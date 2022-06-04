Granting pepper spray permits this month

Applications for the use of pepper spray will be processed during this month, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday.
Responding to a question in Parliament filed by Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit, Hinds said the full operationalisation of the Firearms Amendment Act 2021 to facilitate the granting of applications for permits for the use of pepper spray was delayed due to the temporary suspension of the operations of the Firearms Permit Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
He said he has been advised by the TTPS that applications for permits for the use of pepper spray will be processed during this month (June 2022) and, as such, it is expected that the Act would be fully implemented in July 2022.
The Act was passed in June 2021, six months after the kidnapping and gruesome murder of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt and the regulations for the use of pepper spray were published in August. The bill was sold as an attempt to give a “fighting chance” to the vulnerable, especially women, against predatory criminals. Early this year both the Candlelight Movement and the United National Congress (UNC) National Women’s Arm criticised the Government for its tardiness in implementing the bill.
In the wake of the report done by retired Justice Stanley John, the Firearms Department was shut down for an in-depth and comprehensive audit. In announcing the audit in 2021, Hinds said John’s report triggered the new investigation.
Ballistic tests complete
In response to another question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles on the ballistics tests in relation to the shooting death of Police Constable Clarence Gilkes, Hinds stated that the ballistic tests were completed by the Forensic Science Centre and the results were submitted to the TTPS on April 27, 2022. He said, however, that this matter remained under active investigation by the TTPS and until the investigation is completed, it would be improper for him to make any further commentary on this matter.
A question from Charles on whether Hinds was prepared to state which gun from which police officer killed Gilkes was disallowed by the Speaker.