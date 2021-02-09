Get ready to see graphic pictures of the “real and uncensored effects” of smoking on the human body pasted on cigarette packs.
The graphic images will include pictures of mouths with oral cancer, people with amputated toes, people with throat cancer who can’t speak and have to use voice boxes, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said as he piloted a motion to approve the Tobacco Control Amendment Regulations.
WITCO (West Indian Tobacco Company) will be given one year following the passage to start displaying the images on its products. Deyalsingh said he expected the rollout by February 2022.
He said the effects of smoking included lung cancer, impotence, blindness, stillbirths, which occur when women smoke during pregnancy (“which is a problem in Trinidad and Tobago”), oral disease and gangrene.
Deyalsingh said smoking was not only a burden on families and caused deaths, it was also a financial burden on the taxpayers who had to shell out $500,000 to treat one lung cancer patient.
“That is what this free public healthcare system does. Think about the cost of that and what that money could have been used for if we did not have all these individuals smoke,” said the Minister.
He said between January 2013 and December 2017, there were 641 deaths from lung cancer mainly due to smoking, and that most of these deaths occurred in the 50-64 age group, “when people are in the prime of their lives”.
“We are here to give affirmative resolution to put graphic warning pictures on cigarette packs,” the Minister stated.
He said cigarettes contain more than 4,000 harmful chemicals, including acetone, cyanuric acid, methanol, turpentine, methanol, arsenic, lead, DDT, insecticide and carbon monoxide.
The main purpose was to prevent tobacco use and abuse by children, to regulate tobacco use by individuals, and enhance public awareness on the hazards of tobacco use. He said the Government had to protect the children of the nation, not only to discourage them from smoking but from the deleterious effects of second-hand smoke.
Saying that most smokers around the world fell into the less educated, low-income group, Deyalsingh said. Government hoped that the graphic images would discourage people from smoking, especially that part of the population which is most vulnerable to the marketing techniques of cigarette manufacturers.
The minister said he used to smoke in primary school until his mother found out and “put the cut-tail of my life” on him.