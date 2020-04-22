We just want to come home.
Thirteen Trinidad and Tobago nationals who are at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill campus in Barbados are grateful for the Government’s care packages, but they are worried about paying rent due to financial constraints and just want to come home.
“The packages will be appreciated, as food is essential to survival. But simultaneously, no situation is identical and the measures in Barbados have significantly affected our current living circumstances.
“We would also like to bring to the Government’s attention the real risk of becoming homeless due to our inability to satisfy our rent requirements presently and in the future. Therefore, we would like to humbly ask the Minister of National Security to reconsider his decision and begin the process to allow re-entry into our home country,” said Chantal Seecharan, the group’s spokesperson.
Speaking after National Security Minister Stuart Young yesterday announced the borders are not going to be reopened to allow nationals entry, Seecharan said the students commend the Government of T&T for taking the necessary steps to safeguard citizens currently residing in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We fully understand the importance of the measures currently in place and we do acknowledge that they are doing their best. As a result, Trinidad and Tobago is making steady progress as a nation,” she said.
However, she reiterated the difficulties they are facing are not just limited to finding food.
Seecharan expressed gratitude to attorneys Prakash Ramadhar and Larry Lalla, as well as Revan Teelucksingh and SewaTT for their “relentless work” on the group’s behalf. The Express understands SewaTT ensured the students got food in Barbados.
“We truly appreciate how hard they have been working to provide us with the necessary supplies for our survival,” said Seecharan.
She renewed her appeal to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to help bring the students home.
Seecharan listed the students:
• Ainsley Patrick
• Jochelle Lootawan
• Britney Nurse
• Carissa Rodulfo
• Lana Ryan
• Shantelle Patrick
• Ssavanna Seales
• Alyssa Mitchell
• Teriq Webb
• Lu-Shawn Marcus
• Nicholas Liverpool
• Jordenlee Mendez