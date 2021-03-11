Grateful for second chance at life

Covid-19 survivors are grateful for a second chance at life.
Today marks one year since the deadly Covid-19 virus hit Trinidad and Tobago.
Globally, over two million people (2,636,923 as of yesterday) have died from the dreaded virus, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11, 2020.
At home, in Trinidad and Tobago, Covid-19 has taken the lives of 140 people in the last year.
This week the Express spoke to some Covid-19 survivors, who gushed with gratitude to God for their second chance at life, their human resilience and the lessons they learned from their battle with the deadly virus.
Media practitioner Hansley Ajodha, 56, told the Express his life was completely transformed after the virus attacked his body in August 2020.
Ajodha said he suffered from inflammation, claustrophobia, anxiety attacks, insomnia and slight brain damage, and spent 38 days in isolation at the Caura Hospital and at home.
He said he had short-term memory loss but thankfully it is being restored, as he commended the doctors who looked after him.
“I had inflammation developing in my eyes, lesions were actually developing, so there was a threat to me losing my eyesight. I had inflammation in my bones, I was actually on a cane when I was in quarantine because the pain in your body was so much, the suffering was immense. Covid attacks every organ in your body,” he said.
He said his oxygen level dropped and his sugar level was hitting over 500 although he was not a diabetic, and this could have sent him into a coma.
“Spending so much time in isolation makes you retrospective. For instance, I don’t drink anymore. My last drop of alcohol was in August last year. I work out every day,” he said, noting he lost 28 pounds while ill, and only started putting it back on with exercise and boxing. Ajodha said his bonds with his family deepened.
“I’ve grown closer to my family. You reduce the number of people that you have around you because when you are by yourself for so long, you are not well and you suddenly realise you are facing your own mortality, it makes you reflect on all that is good and bad, and you make a conscientious effort to change it.
“I will count myself lucky, in the sense that I was taken out of that situation because my second day in Caura was critical for me, and when you are able to survive something as debilitating as Covid you realise you are favoured, that God really does look after a chosen lot, and it makes you grateful for everything. Your gifts are heightened when you face your mortality. From this I’ve learnt that there is a higher sense of purpose for life,” he said.
He said he got a greater sense of the passing of goodwill to others in a larger way.
Jack: I thought it would be the death of me
Former national security minister Jack Warner, 78, said he thought Covid-19 would be the death of him.
“I spent 13 days at the Couva Children’s Hospital, 13 days in a room alone and very sick, and I know the pain one has to go through when one catches that virus. I felt I was going to die, I prayed like I never prayed before. I would get up on mornings and look out the window at the traffic passing on the highway... and I would wonder if I would ever be out there with them again. I became very traumatised over the situation,” he said in an interview with the Express yesterday.
Warner, who battled Covid-19 in September 2020, said his body became very weak, and at one stage he was almost “motionless”.
He said for 24 hours a day he was administered medicines and injections of all kinds.
“I am a guy who is afraid of needles, and to be injected throughout the day the mind of mental and emotional pain I went through was immense,” he said, as he praised the medical staff who took care of him.
Warner said he was always close to God, but is closer now.
“My family and I have become extremely close, so too one or two friends of mine,” he said.
“I feel extremely lucky, I feel blessed, and I understand for the first time truly the meaning of love, understanding and happiness in my present situation,” he said.
Warner also urged people to take Covid-19 seriously.
“People must take Covid seriously. In this lackadaisical country of ours, I am yet to see people take it as seriously as they should... take it seriously, for God’s sake do not believe that because God is a Trini, that we shall be safe from the Covid virus,” he said.
Mom, daughter test positive
Cameilla Ali, 56, an insurance agent, told the Express the emotional battle she faced was unforgettable, and she is thankful both she and her daughter survived Covid-19.
She said her daughter returned home after nine months in the United Kingdom on one of the last flights in March before this country’s borders were closed.
Ali said her daughter tested positive and was taken to Couva Hospital.
“At that time, reading and hearing about so many people dying all over the world from this virus, it was scary and for my daughter to be diagnosed, I was in tears. I started crying and asking God why after nine months would he bring home my child to die. I kept thinking that I would not be able to see her or comfort her,” she said.
Ali said she herself did not display any symptoms, but was advised by doctors that she should also be tested.
Her test returned positive and she too was taken to Couva Hospital, where her daughter was already hospitalised.
Ali said she was placed in a room with four other women, and friendship bloomed. “I remember a lady in the other room she was sharing with her husband, and 2 o’clock in the morning we hearing her, standing by the door because her husband took a turn for the worst and had to be placed on a ventilator. All of us got up, and we all started crying, too. We were all strangers, but in a world without Covid we would run to her and hug her, hold her and comfort her, but we couldn’t do anything but weep,” she said, adding that thankfully the elderly man survived.
“It was so traumatic. I pull out my Qur’an and my Bible and I prayed constantly,” she said.
Ali said she felt she was placed at the hospital by God, to help the women with words of support and uplift them with meditation.
She said till today her hospital roommates are now all good friends, and they even have a chat group called “Covid survivors”.
Ali said she feels that both she and her daughter have gotten a second chance at life, as millions have died from this virus.
“That experience has also brought my children and I, my ex-husband, my mother, my aunties and family members so much closer,” she said.
Ali said her life’s perspective has also changed.
“The things that I thought were important before have now taken a different turn. I value relationships and my health. Life has truly changed for me and my daughter. It’s like we got a second chance in life, so I am doing things differently,” she said.
Ali said she spent 31 days between the Couva Hospital and the Home of Football step-down facility.
Extending thanks to the medical team for their care, she said:
“They treated us with the utmost compassion, and I have I say kudos to those young people.”
Ali said life ought not to be taken for granted, and if it’s one lesson Covid-19 has taught her, it’s that good health and time are precious, God-given gifts.