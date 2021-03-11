Grateful for second chance at life

Eighty-four-year-old businessman Emile Elias has denied ­allegations of sexual offences against a 17-year-old girl, for which he has been charged.

Elias, executive chairman of NH International (Caribbean Ltd), is accused of sexual grooming and sexual penetration of the teenager.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between September 1, 2019, and November 30, 2019, in St James.