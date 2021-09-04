THE CHANGE in weather was welcomed by many yesterday, as they put the pieces back together following Friday’s gusty winds which blew off more than 300 roofs across the country and toppled trees as it dumped rain.
In Point Fortin, Hollister Reyes was able to mop up after his roof was blown into the road by the high winds.
The entire upper portion of his Fanny Village, Point Fortin, home and bedrooms were exposed to the rain following the incident. The downstairs part was also affected, as water seeped through the wood flooring.
A tarpaulin was extended over the top of the house.
Reyes told the Sunday Express he was grateful for the sunshine, as it allowed his family of three to continue mop-up operations.
Member of Parliament for Point Fortin Kennedy Richards Jr said 48 homes were affected by Friday’s strong winds.
He said assessments continued, and he would be in contact with the National Commission for Self-Help concerning grants for affected families.
Assessments from the disaster management units at the various regional corporations also continued in several areas yesterday.
On Friday, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Disaster Management stated that a total of 314 roofs were ether blown off or damaged, 102 trees had fallen, there were downed and damaged power lines, four instances of land slippage and one incident of flooding.
People were also without electricity and a water supply.
WASA, in a release, said various areas throughout Trinidad and Tobago experienced a disruption in their pipe-borne water supply, and this may have been due to adverse weather which resulted in fallen trees and power failures affecting operations at a number of its water treatment plants.
Winds reached got up to 82 km per hour and the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service placed this country on a yellow-level adverse weather alert.
This was discontinued around 2.50 p.m. yesterday.