Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he had “grave concerns about all aspects” of the matter involving firearms dealer Brent Thomas, and has asked the National Security Minister to get a “full explanation” from Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher.
Thomas was detained by the Barbados police in Barbados, at the behest of the Trinidad and Tobago police, last October. On his return to Trinidad, he was charged with illegal possession of weapons, including grenades and rifles.
Thomas took legal action against the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), seeking a declaration from the court that the actions of the State were unconstitutional, unlawful, arbitrary, unnecessary and disproportionate”. Judge Devindra Rampersad last week found in his favour, describing what was done to Thomas as an “abduction”.
The judge slammed the State, saying: “This is more than just a court being unhappy with the behaviour of the police. When looked at in the round, this was a complete and utter stripping away of the first claimant’s (Thomas) dignity and reputation and the second claimant’s reputation with the clear objective of pummelling and humiliating the first claimant with search warrant after search warrant and the September arrest and the October abduction, all to obviously bring him to his knees.”
The judge stayed all the criminal charges against him.
The State has given notice of their intention to appeal.
Responding to queries on the matter from the Express yesterday, Rowley said: “This whole matter (is) being seen by me for the first time in the media, and it being a wholly police exercise which, in the process, rapidly became a sensitive court matter, I have had grave concerns about all aspects of it, but have not spoken publicly on it for obvious reasons.
“However, a limited Government response, as known to us, was appropriately made by the Minister of National Security, who described very clearly the Government’s lack of involvement in any aspect of this piece of ongoing police work.
As a follow-up, I have requested of the minister to get from the Commissioner of Police a full explanation as warranted by the circumstances and situation, without in any way getting involved in the actual police work. I expect to have that shortly and may be able to better respond to further enquiries,” he said.
The Prime Minister said he expected to receive the Commissioner’s report from the minister today, and until then he has nothing more to say.
Contacted for comment, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said yesterday he had not been “availed of any information on this matter”.
Hinds: ‘Exclusively’ police action
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday referred the Express to his statements at a news conference on Monday.
He said the matters arising from the court judgment would continue to attract the attention of the State lawyers “who have been directed by the police to conduct an appeal in that matter, and that is matter for the lawyers and the police”.
“The Police have several reasons to be looking at the Firearms Act and its application and administration in Trinidad and Tobago. From the facts known to me, having read the judgment and having exposure to the facts in other ways, it appears that the police, operating under the ambit of the Firearms Act, conducting its routine, daily operations, would have had reason to engage Mr Thomas and his company...on the basis of their (TTPS) legal advice, advice from the officer of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and they conducted their daily operations in this regard, leading to charges against Mr Thomas.”
He said the police would have gone to the home and offices of Thomas, and “they would have found things that according to the police, that were prohibited items, namely automatic firearms and hand grenades, so called, and on the basis of those, the police took the action that they took. It had nothing to do with me as minister, the Prime Minister or the Cabinet. That was police carrying out police operations in the way it does.”
Hinds noted that the court made certain orders, including that these items should be returned to Thomas.
“And that, of course, would be one of the bases of the appeal, I have been told by the police, because if they are prohibited items, they ought not ordinarily to be in the hands of anyone, including firearm dealers who are licensed under Chapter 16:01 of the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, the Firearms Act. And to import explosives, which are grenades, you have to be licensed under Chapter 16:02, which is the Explosives Act.
“The police, acting in accordance with...of both those laws, found on its own independent, professional assessment that they could lay charges and they did that. They would have gotten the benefit of legal advice from their lawyers and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” Hinds said.
Hinds said there were many people in this country who did not understand the role and function of the police, the role and function of the Minister of National Security and the role and function of the Government.
“And there are some politicians, parliamentarians, on the other side of the House and the Senate, who play on the ignorance of the citizens and have been trying...to move seamlessly between what the police do and what the Government does...interchanging with Government without being honest and truthful and not pointing out that police action is police action and Government action is Government action.”
Hinds insisted that what transpired with Thomas was “exclusively police action...in which I as minister, the Prime Minister and the Government had absolutely no part”. Thomas, as within his right, challenged this and sought relief from the court, Hinds noted.
Hinds said from the little information available to him, the police would have obtained warrants.
PCA probe
The T&T Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has also opened an investigation into the matter, with director David West saying that upon receipt and perusal of the judgment, the authority initiated an immediate investigation.
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, during the debate on the motion of no confidence in Hinds last Friday, denied the T&T Defence Force was involved, revealing that Thomas had been brought back to Piarco on an aircraft assigned to the Regional Security Services, which is based in Barbados.
Young was at the time responding to Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, who asked who gave the authority and which department in T&T was involved? Which police officer, defence officer, which minister in the Cabinet authorised and participated in the international, illegal abduction of a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago?”
Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally has called on both Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and the T&T Prime Minister to provide an explanation.