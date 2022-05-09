green band

COMMUTERS travelling on green band maxis will have to pay between $2-$3 more from today.

Route 3 Maxi-Taxi Association president Vikash Kissoondath told the Express that passengers travelling to and from Chaguanas to Port of Spain will now pay $9, which is a $2 increase.

Kissoondath said fares from Chaguanas to Curepe have also been adjusted to $2 more and the direct express route straight to Curepe will now cost passengers $3 more, making it $10 one way.

“We stuck it out with the passengers through three different fuel increases. The cost of living is going up…everyone is looking for a salary increase and this is our job, where we earn a salary. The last fare increase was back in 2017,” he explained.

Last month, the association’s Arima to Talparo route saw an increase. Short drops have increased from $4 to $5 and off-routes increased by $2.

Kissoondath noted that discussions are under way with respect to raising fares between San Fernando and Chaguanas but the association is giving its clients the opportunity to suggest a reasonable increase.

He said passengers and stakeholders can go to their Facebook page, Route 3 Unified Maxi-Taxi Association, to view the proposed increases and offer suggestions.

“We would like to get the commuters’ views on this and what the maxi-taxi drivers can do to improve the commute to their destinations,” Kissoondath added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

'It’s despicable'

'It’s despicable'

MEMBER of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal has said that the desecration of …

Four shot in Cunupia

Four shot in Cunupia

Two police officers were among four people injured after a gunman opened fire at a bar in Cunupia early yesterday morning.

The officers had responded to a report of a large gathering at the bar and minutes later a man fired at the officers and patrons.

The shooter ran off and escaped.

The incident occurred at around 4.40 a.m., at Big Timerz Bar, on the Southern Main Road.

MOTHER’S DAY REUNION

AN Arima woman received the sweetest Mothers’ Day gift yesterday when she was reunited with her missing teenage daughter.

Susan Lopez wept upon seeing her daughter, Leanna Carter, 16, who was found in a makeshift agricultural camp in the Tamana forest.

Leanna was found by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) and Lopez several kilometres off Cumuto Road shortly before midday.

Recommended for you