A Grenadian refugee who allegedly has a history of escaping from the State institutions was arrested by police on Thursday night.
The 25 year old man, whose last address was at Mt Hope First Private Road, Port of Spain, was arrested at a house at Mahadeo Trace, Debe.
Police said the suspect allegedly escaped the Immigration Detention Centre in July 10 .
However a month later he was arrested by police and charged for possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He appeared before a Tunapuna magistrates on August 15 and was referred to the St. Ann's Mental Hospital.
And on August 23 he allegedly escaped the St. Ann's Hospital.
He had been on the run since then until he was spotted in Debe recently and police were informed.
The police operation was spearheaded by Senior Supt of Police of the Southern Division Wayne Mohammed, and ASP Ali Mohammed and Sgt Elbourne led a police team from the Southern Division Task Force and San Fernando CID.
Around 8 p.m. police officers went to the house where the alleged escapee was seen.
Police confronted him and allegedly found a Beretta Px4 Storm pistol fitted with a magazine loaded with 17 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition under his shirt, tucked in the waist of his pants.
He was arrested and taken to San Fernando police station.