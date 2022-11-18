Grief for a murdered brother

Among the 383 homicides recorded in 2012, there is one that may not have garnered much attention.
To this day, however, it has left a surviving family member with feelings of immense loss and hurt, and with a prayer that families will do right by the youth of the nation to repair everything that is wrong with society.
The life of Atiba Charles was snuffed out in November 2012 at the hands of merciless criminals.
The slim-built Atiba was tied up, beaten, tortured and his throat slit before his body was dumped in an agricultural area in Brazil Road, Wallerfield.
Charles had only weeks earlier turned 20 years old.
He had graduated from the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) programme and had hoped to pursue a career in the fields of auto repair or electrical engineering.
His stepbrother, Tron Nicome, 38, described Atiba as “an innocent youth who loved life but did not get a chance to live”.
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Nicome spoke about the joys of having his brother in his life, and the trauma left in the wake of his death.
These are his words as he broke his silence about the death of Atiba, whom he last saw on November 14, 2012:
“I could not talk to anyone about this for the last ten years.
After his death, for some time, I felt like I was suffocating, like I could not talk to anyone. Some people would say, ‘He done dead and gone. You cannot do anything about that so move on. But when he died, a part of my life also died.
“I wanted a brother for many years, and it was a nice experience having my brother.
Atiba and I got to know that we were brothers about three years prior to his death. His circumstances were not too good, so he moved into my place in Arima.
Before he came to stay with me, I lived alone. But then when we got to know each other, I had someone to talk with, to mentor, to share meals with as a family.
I tried to teach him about life and show him skills to deal with hardships because things were tough for him growing up, and he did not develop life skills.
He had dropped out of Five Rivers Junior Secondary, but he had dreams to be an auto mechanic or an electrical engineer.
He did the CCC programme and wanted to be somebody in this world.
Six years after his death, my mother died four days after the anniversary of his death. She died of a massive heart attack.
This is the worst week for me, year after year.
The last time I saw him was on November 14, 2012. It was a Divali day.
I had to work that night and Atiba was going out with his girlfriend. Before he left, we had a brief conversation.
We had a little disagreement and that look he gave me appeared to be the last look that someone would give you when it is the last time you see them alive.
The girlfriend said they went out to a friend’s place, and while there, he got a phone call and was adamant about going to meet someone.
He later told her on the phone that a man had some money for him, and the man told him to wait ten minutes for it.
He hung up, and she kept calling him back but there was no response.
I think he was killed that same night in Pinto Road, Arima.
That night while I was at work, I was so tired that I did not hear the phone ring when Atiba called.
He did not return to his girlfriend again, he did not return home.
The next morning when I got home at Temple Street in Arima, family members and his girlfriend were waiting on my doorstep to talk to me and see if he had come home.
But he did not, as the way he left the bed the night before was the same way I found it that morning.
I went by the Arima Police Station to enquire if he was there, but he was not.
On November 16, a missing person report was made to the Arima police.
The next morning, the police called me and told me they did not have good news.
They found his body in the bushes at the side of Brazil Road, still on him were the new clothes I gave him, but his vest was ripped.
The investigating officer said my brother put up a fight to defend his life.
They tied him down and beat him.
The pathologist who did the autopsy said that they hit him so hard with an object, maybe a piece of iron, that the blow shattered the cheekbones on the left side of his face.
He was a small and ‘nashy’ fella and he had no chance. That blow would have disoriented him and that was it.
The autopsy found he died from blunt force trauma and from his throat slit.
He did not have any criminal history. Even the investigating officers were puzzled.
I went to Brazil Road to see the area where the body was found. The residents there said cars hardly even enter that road.
On the night of November 14, a vehicle drove in, two men came out and throw something in the bushes, and then the vehicle drove off with haste.
The next morning, the body was found. A bag was over the head and the hands were tied behind the back.
This year, September 10, he would have turned 30 years old. He would have been somebody today.
Strong support from home can mentor a youth’s mind to make it and be somebody in this world. Parents cannot be right all the time and get it right every time. But with love from a mother and a father, then a child can do anything.
Those who do not get that love turn to the streets for love and affection. And that is why we have the growth of gangs and gang warfare.
The leader of a gang will say to that fallen youth that, ‘You are my son’, and treat him better than his parents. But ultimately, that gang leader wants you to do the wrong thing for him.
This is why we are losing our children. This is why they are dying faster than they can live.
Youths think about suicide because their parents are not teaching them survival skills, and when they are faced with life, they find it too hard.
Parents are not going through storms together with their children. Let us be real. Parents are leaving their children to go through the storms on their own.
Many children in this 21st century do not have the survival skills to go through the harshness of life.
Adults who have experience can bring their children through the storms. But they have to stick with them. That is what I wanted to do with Atiba.
When he died, I cried for weeks. I used to tell myself that he would come back home.
I washed all his clothes and folded them for him, neat and nice. I told myself that he would come back.
I could not accept that people violently killed my brother. He did not die by an accident, a sickness or a natural cause. People took away his life.
Up to now, I am left with questions about why, who and where.
Every year for the anniversary, I would make a post about him on Facebook. This is the only year that it reached further than those posts, and I am thankful.
His story needed to be heard. He needs to be remembered. He was more than another statistic.”
—Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers
555, 999, 911, or send the information to the TTPS app.