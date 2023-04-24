Grief for beloved Siparia teacher

Nigel Mendes

SUBMERGED: The body of Nigel Mendes, 41, was found beneath a crumpled Nissan-14 vehicle on the M2 Ring Road, in Debe, yesterday afternoon.

THE Ministry of Education has offered condolences to the family of mechanic and secondary school teacher Nigel Mendes, who died last week at the scene of a crash on the M2 Ring Road in Debe.

The ministry wrote on Sunday on its Facebook page, “We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nigel Mendez following his passing. He was a teacher, loving husband and father.”

Forty-one-year-old Mendes was an Auto teacher at the Siparia West Secondary School. He previously taught at the Fyzabad Composite Secondary school.

His body was found by patrolling police officers of the La Romaine Police Station beneath his crumpled Nissan-14 vehicle, which was partially submerged in a drain on Thursday.

A police officer at the scene had recognised Mendes’ driver’s permit and visited the family’s home to relay the tragic news.

Relatives told the Express last week that Mendes, a Siparia father of two, was on his way to pick up his 14-year-old son from the Debe Secondary School, but did not make it.

In February, immigration officer Selwyn Khan was also killed as he traversed the M2 Ring Road.

Khan’s Mitsubishi Canter van was struck head-on by a trailer.

Mendes was described by his colleagues as an auto mechanic who was brilliant and passionate about the field.

“To all the Compo past students if y’all know him you’d know he was one of the most down to earth and coolest teachers it had Fyzabad Composite School, my condolences to the family, you will be missed,” wrote a former student on social media.

“Sincerest Condolences to You, his Family/ Families, Friends, Teachers, Students, Trinidad and Tobago. RIP Sir,” wrote another.

NATIONAL Petroleum (NP) and Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd said, yesterday, there is no shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG—cooking gas) PG, and urged consumers to avoid panic buying.

BORN at 26 weeks, weighing 680 grammes, Jesse Stewart has been fighting for his life since day one. And before his first birthday Jesse was diagnosed with cerebral palsy—a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

VETERAN singer/songwriter Jennifer McPherson turned a gala concert into an all-out backyard jam with a get-up-and-dance performance of her 1996 parang classic “Anda Parrandero”, on Saturday night, at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain.

Prime MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley is calling on the now independent members of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to seek a fresh mandate from the people of Tobago by calling an election.

“If the independent political aspirants of the disintegrated PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) wish to be taken seriously by the central government and the people of Tobago then the Chief Secretary would do well to make arrangements for an early election within the same time frame that he is making to register a new political party with the Elections and Boundaries Commission,” Rowley said in a media release yesterday.

The community of Aran­juez has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in recent times.

Reports of murders, home invasions and robberies have become more commonplace.

But when the Sunday Express visited the area on Friday, residents recalled a time when Aranjuez was so safe, they could sleep with their doors open.

It was a close-knit community where “eve­rybody knew everybo­dy” and crimes were few and far between.

