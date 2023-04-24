Grief for beloved Siparia teacher

THE Ministry of Education has offered condolences to the family of mechanic and secondary school teacher Nigel Mendes, who died last week at the scene of a crash on the M2 Ring Road in Debe.
The ministry wrote on Sunday on its Facebook page, “We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nigel Mendez following his passing. He was a teacher, loving husband and father.”
Forty-one-year-old Mendes was an Auto teacher at the Siparia West Secondary School. He previously taught at the Fyzabad Composite Secondary school.
His body was found by patrolling police officers of the La Romaine Police Station beneath his crumpled Nissan-14 vehicle, which was partially submerged in a drain on Thursday.
A police officer at the scene had recognised Mendes’ driver’s permit and visited the family’s home to relay the tragic news.
Relatives told the Express last week that Mendes, a Siparia father of two, was on his way to pick up his 14-year-old son from the Debe Secondary School, but did not make it.
In February, immigration officer Selwyn Khan was also killed as he traversed the M2 Ring Road.
Khan’s Mitsubishi Canter van was struck head-on by a trailer.
Mendes was described by his colleagues as an auto mechanic who was brilliant and passionate about the field.
“To all the Compo past students if y’all know him you’d know he was one of the most down to earth and coolest teachers it had Fyzabad Composite School, my condolences to the family, you will be missed,” wrote a former student on social media.
“Sincerest Condolences to You, his Family/ Families, Friends, Teachers, Students, Trinidad and Tobago. RIP Sir,” wrote another.