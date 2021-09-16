Gary Griffith, who went on vacation last week as acting Police Commissioner, has come out with guns blazing.
He took to social media yesterday to lash out at his detractors, calling on the Express to release the report surrounding allegations of corruption in the process to attain firearm user’s licences (FULs).
In a lengthy social media post, Griffith claimed that people were making a “last-ditch, desperate attempt” in the hope that the Merit List, and the process towards the selection of the Police Commissioner, could be affected.
“These archaic individuals prefer to see gabardine-type commissioners walk around with a cane in their hand, so for the first time seeing a Police Commissioner, leading by example and holding a firearm in the streets alongside his fellow officers, rather than sitting in an Administrative Building, whilst Rome burns, takes them out of their comfort zone.
“So the criminal elements, and the few rogue Trojan Horse police officers who have been affected by my actions, such as now setting policies to have officers being charged for extortion for the issuing of firearms, and preventing others in stations from blackmailing citizens to acquire same, as well as exposing and stopping a $100 million-plus per annum overtime racket and exposing and charging officers for overtime duty, for using State equipment to escort vehicles without authorisation; they would indeed be desperate to see my back, which is why they keep running to their media contacts to complain because I have affected their big criminal enterprise,” Griffith said.
Many successes
Griffith said three years ago he had successfully defeated all other applicants for the Police Commissioner post, and to him, it was obvious that with the successes and experiences gained since then, there were people who were on a “well-orchestrated, clandestine mission” to undermine him—including media personalities.
“I do understand that some may not be comfortable with my leadership style, such as journalist dinosaurs like Andy Johnson, who makes watching paint dry more exciting than hearing him talk or read what he publishes,” Griffith said.
While not directly naming anyone, he said there was a “gundelero” who had been critical in the public about people getting too many firearms, including 5.56mm ammunition. However, these concerns were only raised after they applied and acquired several firearms themselves.
“This is exposing their own hypocrisy because they have multiple firearms and 5.56mm ammunition,” Griffith said.
Calling on Express journalists to produce the report, he said:
“It is littered with the words ‘sources’, ‘alleged’, ‘rumoured’ and ‘intelligence’ because they are devoid of any witnesses, accusers, facts, data or shred of evidence. I would not be surprised if only one member signed this report (submitted to the PM) and presented it, hence this so-called report is the personal, biased view of one citizen, and not a committee as is being touted,” Griffith said.
He added, “Given what I’ve seen and what I know of the parties involved, I question if that newspaper and journalist even has such a report, and I challenge them to show any such report which is signed by both members of this committee, which by the way, I approved and thereby allowed to proceed to any part of TTPS to acquire data for their report,” he said.
Griffith said he finds it passing strange that a journalist could have a report so secretive in nature, and so damming with accusations, yet none of the investigative bodies have received it before them.
“That the Express has it and not the DPP, PCA, PSC or TTPS is very interesting to me. It should also be noted that if any of these accusations are even remotely true, then whoever leaked this report has now tipped off criminal elements, hence giving them an opportunity to cover their tracks, which can be considered a criminal offence via tipping off through the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA). Who knows if this was indeed the plan, but no matter the reason, an investigation seems fitting,” he added.
He also was critical of the timing of the investigative stories, charging they were was all just prior to the closure of the process for the appointment of a new police commissioner.
Background
The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and the Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) have both launched investigations into the dissemination of FULs by the Police Service (TTPS).
The PCA indicated that pursuant to Section 26 of the PCA Act, Chapter 15:05, it has independently initiated an investigation.
The Sunday Express had previously reported that the PolSC has hired former judge Stanley John to begin the investigation into the alleged gun licence racket and other matters of concern in the TTPS.
The allegations reached senior members of the Government, and an investigative team, which included a former chief of defence staff and a former head of the Special Branch, was engaged in the last quarter of 2020, the Sunday Express reported.
Their report was recently submitted to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
The report detailed a criminal enterprise feeding off and profiting from the TTPS, with the Firearms Section, a legitimate branch of the TTPS, being used for profiteering.
The Sunday Express was informed by sources that what amounted to a racket in firearms involved senior officers, including senior contract officers in the TTPS, some of whom are civilians and who were appointed to the TTPS as SRPs (Special Reserve Police officers) and given senior positions, some in the FUL Section.
The report spoke of “bribes and kickbacks” which are funnelled to certain members in the senior ranks of the TTPS.
The scheme also involves some businesspeople associated with members of this group, including certain gun dealers, trainers, range owners, firearm instructors, including certain food outlets. One dealer was said to have been given unprecedented access to files in the Firearms Section.
Companies dealing in firearms have sprung up overnight, profiting from dealing in firearms. Two officers were charged last month with corruptly soliciting and obtaining money to fast-track firearms applications, one of whom is a recently recruited SRP.