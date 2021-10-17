Griffith: Cattleboil in PolSC eye

President Paula-Mae Weekes did not do her constitutional duty and send the Order of Merit List for Police Commissioner to the Parliament, says former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Griffith said former Police Service Commission (PolSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad is also guilty of dereliction of duty and took action that may tantamount to misbehaviour in public office.
Griffith said the President has no authority to return a merit list for Police Commissioner to the PolSC and she has no choice but to send that list to the Parliament immediately.
In a paid advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Express, the President disclosed that she received an Order of Merit List on April 11, 2021 but the list was withdrawn by the PolSC on the same day.
“I expect that the President, she has no other choice, her only job is to forward that Merit list to the Parliament. I looked at the Constitution and there is nothing in the Constitution allowing the Police Service Commission or any State institution to have what is known as cattle boil, where you would give people something and then go and ask back for it immediately,” said Griffith.
Cattle boil—is a medical condition with a boil or swelling within the eyelids. Local superstition is this happens when someone gives something and takes it back.
“The Police Service Commission had no authority after you hand that Merit list over to the President to take it back,” said Griffith.
Griffith said this issue is not about him but ensuring that institutions function properly.
“The fact of the matter is that when the list was submitted the President had a right to do her job, which is in the Constitution. She has no other option. There’s no flexibility or discretion, the President is supposed to have forwarded it to Parliament. She must have a copy because once it is signed there must be a copy so she must do what is required which is to forward it to Parliament,” said Griffith.
He said the other dynamic as to why the PolSC reneged and if anybody influenced them is not of concern or interest to him.
“The country is waiting to exhale, the country needs a Commissioner of Police immediately, whoever that may be that is for Parliament to decide but the best way to have this rectified in my view is that President has received the merit list and that merit list should go to Parliament,” he said.
Going after Bliss
Griffith added that he will be going after former PolSC chairman Seepersad.
“The Police Service Commission’s actions by the chairman reek of improper practice because you have nothing giving you authorisation to have gone to the President, drop a merit list and then come back later in the day and say you change your mind, you want to get it back. There is no such thing known as cattle boil approval in our Constitution, the chairman had no right to have done that and the President likewise there is no authority given to her to do that,” he said.
He reiterated that in the law, when the
PolSC delivered the list, the President’s only course of action is to forward it to Parliament.
“There are other matters that I am dealing with pertaining to the Police Service Commission chairman where there are matters where it may involve police investigation pertaining to her misleading the PolSC, illegal removing a sitting Commissioner of Police without authorisation which can amount to misbehaviour in public office and that matter is being dealt with but that matter is separate and apart,” he said.
He emphasised that the situation of country currently with a leaderless police service can be easily resolved.
“This matter could be dealt with within a couple days and that will cause the country to exhale , all that is required is for institutions to do their job. The best way to deal with this situation is for the substantive Merit list to be sent to Parliament,” he said.
No comment on PM’s lack of confidence
Asked about the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s disclosure that he wrote to the PolSC a year ago indicating that he had no confidence in him, the former top cop said he had no comment on this, adding it would be inappropriate if he did say anything.
The Express understands that the Prime Minister wrote to the PolSC following the controversial issue where Griffith had indicated that the group of persons who were liming in a communal pool at the upscale Bayside Towers could not be arrested for breach of the Public Health Regulations as this was on private property.