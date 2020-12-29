Griffith: Cops out in full force to break up parties

If you’re thinking of ringing in 2021 with a bang and large party, pause and think again.
Trinidad and Tobago will be painted blue for 72 hours from Thursday evening until Sunday as cops will be out in full force to break up any large parties, even at your homes, said Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, the top cop said the major operational “lockdown” plan will commence from 6 p.m. on Thursday until Sunday afternoon.
There will be hundreds of uniformed officers on the streets and over 1,100 marked police patrols in place to swiftly deal with any large home parties, “blocko” fetes, etc.
The aim is to ensure Covid protocols are maintained to prevent mass infections, and criminal elements are faced with the full brunt of the law.
Questioned about police powers with respect to taking action against large gatherings at private properties, Griffith said it is technical.
He said if a large number of cars are parked outside on the streets and 100 people are in a house, then police will intervene.
“This is going to be very technical, which is why I need senior officers throughout. If someone has a very small event at their private residence with a few family members, that is fine,” he said.
“There is a difference if you decide to open your home to the public, you ask persons to bring a bottle, that now gives me the authority to enter homes because you are breaching public health regulations by bringing persons outside of your family gathering,” he said.
“If it is we see 30 cars parked up outside a house, it is very unlikely that home will have over 100 family members at an event, that would become a fete and that will be seen by me as a public place. So there is going to be a very fine line. We are going to be very vigilant. I know some persons would consider me being the grinch, but I have a job to do,” he continued.
Losing sense of responsibility
The Commissioner said this action is necessary to keep the country safe from Covid and criminals.
“If it is we do not keep this lockdown, all of the work we have done to keep Covid under control, it could be lost in that 72-hour period,” he said.
Griffith said the police will be working closely with the Operation Command Centre and the National Operation Fusion Centre.
He said the public is also urged to provide information, and if they are aware of an event taking place, they can contact 482-GARY or 999.
The plan, he said, is similar to that which was implemented for the Carnival period that proved to be successful.
Griffith said he believes there is going to be a heavy degree of persons losing their sense of responsibility and would want to ring in 2021 by breaching protocols.
“Persons may be looking to break away and this might be their Carnival period. There are going to be many events and parties in homes and publicly. I need every hand on deck in the Police Service,” he said.
The Commissioner said all police officers who are usually in administrative positions will be out on duty.
He added that officers from other arms such as the Child Protection Unit, Victim and Witness Support Unit, Fraud, Cyber Crime, all of these departments will be in uniform patrolling, and there will be a very high visibility to ensure there is a proper deterrent to prevent or minimise, as much as possible, criminal activity and to make sure people adhere to the public health restrictions.
Griffith said officers will also be looking at people who will attempt to abuse the use of fireworks.
Orders have already been issued to heads of divisions and commanders to get ready.