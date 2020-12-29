Griffith: Cops out in full force to break up parties

Gary Griffith____use

Gary Griffith

If you’re thinking of ringing in 2021 with a bang and large party, pause and think again.

Trinidad and Tobago will be painted blue for 72 hours from Thursday evening until Sunday as cops will be out in full force to break up any large parties, even at your homes, said Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, the top cop said the major operational “lockdown” plan will commence from 6 p.m. on Thursday until Sunday afternoon.

There will be hundreds of uniformed officers on the streets and over 1,100 marked police patrols in place to swiftly deal with any large home parties, “blocko” fetes, etc.

The aim is to ensure Covid protocols are maintained to prevent mass infections, and criminal elements are faced with the full brunt of the law.

Questioned about police powers with respect to taking action against large gatherings at private properties, Griffith said it is technical.

He said if a large number of cars are parked outside on the streets and 100 people are in a house, then police will intervene.

“This is going to be very technical, which is why I need senior officers throughout. If someone has a very small event at their private residence with a few fa­mily members, that is fine,” he said.

“There is a difference if you decide to open your home to the public, you ask persons to bring a bottle, that now gives me the authority to enter homes because you are breaching public health regulations by bringing persons outside of your family gathering,” he said.

“If it is we see 30 cars parked up outside a house, it is very unlikely that home will have over 100 family members at an event, that would become a fete and that will be seen by me as a public place. So there is going to be a very fine line. We are going to be very vigilant. I know some persons would consider me being the grinch, but I have a job to do,” he continued.

Losing sense of responsibility

The Commissioner said this action is necessary to keep the country safe from Covid and criminals.

“If it is we do not keep this lockdown, all of the work we have done to keep Covid under control, it could be lost in that 72-hour period,” he said.

Griffith said the police will be working closely with the Opera­tion Command Centre and the Na­­tional Operation Fusion Centre.

He said the public is also urged to provide information, and if they are aware of an event taking place, they can contact 482-GARY or 999.

The plan, he said, is similar to that which was implemen­ted for the Carnival period that proved to be successful.

Griffith said he believes there is going to be a heavy degree of persons losing their sense of responsibility and would want to ring in 2021 by breaching protocols.

“Persons may be looking to break away and this might be their Carnival period. There are going to be many events and parties in homes and publicly. I need every hand on deck in the Police Service,” he said.

The Commissioner said all police officers who are usually in administrative positions will be out on duty.

He added that officers from other arms such as the Child Protection Unit, Victim and Witness Support Unit, Fraud, Cyber Crime, all of these departments will be in uniform patrolling, and there will be a very high visi­bility to ensure there is a proper deterrent to prevent or minimise, as much as possible, criminal activity and to make sure people adhere to the public health restrictions.

Griffith said officers will also be looking at people who will attempt to abuse the use of fireworks.

Orders have already been issued to heads of divisions and commanders to get ready.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Union urges Govt to help workers

Union urges Govt to help workers

About 100 employees of the State-owned Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre in St Ann’s are fa­cing temporary lay-offs from January 4 to March 4.

The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU), which represents the Hilton staff, is now calling on the Government to intervene to stop the lay-offs or it will take the matter to the Industrial Court as the decision did not follow good industrial relations practice.

CWU secretary general Clyde Elder said yesterday the union received the shocking news of the temporary lay-offs on Monday when it met the hotel management to discuss what it thought would have been “scheduling” for the month of January.

Griffith: Cops out in full force to break up parties

Griffith: Cops out in full force to break up parties

If you’re thinking of ringing in 2021 with a bang and large party, pause and think again.

Trinidad and Tobago will be painted blue for 72 hours from Thursday evening until Sunday as cops will be out in full force to break up any large parties, even at your homes, said Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, the top cop said the major operational “lockdown” plan will commence from 6 p.m. on Thursday until Sunday afternoon.

System as fair as possible

System as fair as possible

The Government has neither mishandled nor abused the repatriation process, says National Security Minister Stuart Young.

As the Government faced persistent criticisms about the continued closure of the borders and queue jumping in the exemption process, the minister stated yesterday that the order of application is not a basis on which the grant of exemptions is determined.

Swimmer lost off Tyrico

Swimmer lost off Tyrico

FAMILY members are claiming a lack of assistance from the Coast Guard in the search for Idris Marcus Singh who is suspected to have drowned.

Marcus, 23, of Chaguanas, disappeared while in the water at Tyrico beach around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Relatives said they hired a boat for the past two days and have been out on the waters looking for the missing fruit vendor.

No exemption for Rajkumari

No exemption for Rajkumari

The daughters of 70-year-old Raj­kumari Seeratan are pleading for her to once again see the sunshine in Trinidad and Tobago after more than a year in Toronto, Canada.

Speaking to the Express in a telephone interview yesterday, daughter Sav Gillick explained that her elderly mother, prompted by the sudden illness of her grandchild in Toronto, left Trinidad in August 2019.