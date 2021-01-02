Griffith: Highest reduction in crime in over 30 years

THE year 2020 saw the highest reduction in crime in more than 30 years, says Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
There were reductions in all major crimes in 2020 compared to 2019, said Griffith in his New Year’s address on Thursday. He issued the message in a video posted on social media, calling on citizens to continue working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to make 2021 even safer than the last 12 months.
While he said there was still room for improvement within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the commissioner said it was moving along the correct pathway.
“As I reflect on the past 12 months and considering the many challenges, I am very proud of the men and woman of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Yes, we can improve and we will. However, even with our limitation, challenges and varied forms of opposition, we were able to achieve quite a formidable outcome for 2020.
“Regardless of what others may attempt to attribute our undeniable results to, take heart and note that we are on the right pathway to continued maintenance of national safety and security,” said Griffith. The police commissioner pointed out that in 2019 there were 539 murders, compared to the 395 that were recorded in 2020 up to the time the message was posted. Last year closed with a total of 397 murders.
In his earlier Christmas message to the country, Griffith had said that other countries recorded increased levels of crime during Covid-19, but Trinidad and Tobago actually saw the opposite.
He said then: “Covid increased crime internationally, but I stand proudly here to say this was not the case in Trinidad and Tobago. There has been an average 25-per cent reduction in crime and over 140 murders less than last year.”
The reduction in the 2020 murder toll represented a 25-per cent decrease, Griffith said in his latest message, noting that last year’s murder figure was the lowest in eight years.
“There was also a 41-per cent reduction in kidnappings; 70-per cent reduction in kidnapping for ransom; 31-per cent reduction in robberies; 22-per cent reduction in housebreak-ins; 24-per cent reduction in wounding and shootings; 25-per cent reduction in sexual offences; 19-per cent reduction in larceny of motor vehicles; and a 25-per cent reduction in road traffic fatalities. Overall, there was a 30-per cent reduction in serious crimes in 2020 compared to 2019. “This is the highest per cent reduction in crime from one year to another in over 30 years,” he said.
In addition, Griffith stated in his pursuit to improve discipline and remove what may be questionable elements from the Police Service, last year alone, 34 officers were suspended, 24 charged and 20 recommended to be fired with immediate effect.
Initiatives were also launched to aid in the fight against crime, including the introduction of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) in Tobago.
Many officers were also promoted, making 2020 the first time in ten years that all vacancies in the First Division were filled. Drug and polygraph testing were also introduced in the Police Service, as well as pepper spray and tasers as a minimum use-of-force policy.
The Cold Case Unit was reignited to reopen and solve crimes committed years ago, with no one being held accountable, he said. Griffith said under his watch, the Police Service commenced the clearance of the backlog of firearm applications with his issuing of 1,500 in 2020 alone, compared to previous years in which no more than 150 were issued annually.