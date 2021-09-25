Gary Griffith is adamant he’s still acting Police Commissioner although he has agreed to defer resumption of duty voluntarily.
This is so, he said, because having been appointed Acting Commissioner by letter dated August 17 from the Police Service Commission (PolSC), and by virtue of his suspension letter being rescinded last Thursday, he remains the acting Commissioner of Police.
The September 23 letter from PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad to “Mr Gary Griffith” at the “Commissioner’s Residence, St James Barracks”, says:
“We refer to the Commission’s letter dated September 17, 2021, in which you were advised that you should cease to report for duty until further notice.
The said letter is withdrawn as you have signified your intention to defer your resumption of duty voluntarily.”
In a statement written in the third person yesterday, Griffith said he received correspondence from the PolSC on September 23, rescinding instructions in a previous e-mail for him to remain on leave.
“Having recognised that their earlier letter violated all conventions of proper protocol and the concept of natural justice, they moved to quickly undo the injustice perpetrated against him when he was effectively sent on suspension of duty, which could only have occurred if he is the subject of any investigation,” said Griffith.
He said retired judge Stanley John, who was recruited by the PolSC to conduct an investigation into corruption in the issuance of firearms licences, shared a letter with him (Griffith) on September 18, “that not only was Griffith not the subject of any investigation but he also noted Griffith’s efforts to help John with access to documents of interest to his investigation, and that Griffith had no action which interfered in any way with the investigation. This means the PSC had absolutely no grounds to suspend Griffith”.
He said even more alarming were reports in the media that one of the commissioners of the PolSC was told by the three others that they can’t suspend him if he’s not under investigation, and if he were, they needed to bring it to his attention for him to respond.
“Instead, the lone commissioner engaged in a high-handed approach, and acted unilaterally by sending Griffith an e-mail on September 17, 2021, advising him to remain on leave.
“Also in the public domain is that once the three other members of the PSC became aware of all the details surrounding Griffith’s suspension, they expressed their desire for the PSC to rescind the suspension. A call that was once again rejected by the lone commissioner,” he said.
This gave him no choice and Griffith said he took legal action, which only then saw the letter which rescinded his suspension.
He continued that had he pursued legal action, sensitive documents and the minutes of meetings of the PolSC would be exposed, which may have caused further embarrassment to the commission.
He added, however, that it’s a good move for him to take voluntary leave while John continues to compile his report, and “hopefully he will do so until John delivers his report to the PSC, to avoid accusations of any interference or influence in any way whatsoever”.