Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said he was consulted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley before a decision was made to bring in foreign police officers to assist with the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) investigations.
Griffith was responding to questions from the Express via WhatsApp on who sourced outside assistance and whether he was consulted and agreed before this move was taken.
The commissioner, who is in Ireland, told the Express that this came under the purview of the National Security Council which the Prime Minister chairs.
He reiterated that he welcomed and supported the decision of the Prime Minister to bring in police officers from Britain and Barbados to lend assistance to the probe because the investigations were being sabotaged by some local police.
“I was experiencing tremendous difficulty in this investigation due to Trojan horses of varying ranks sabotaging the investigation at every turn to cover tracks. Such involvement from external sources would ensure transparency, and expertise needed in such a sensitive matter,” said Griffith.
“In fact, I recommended that they be SRPs (special reserve police) to ensure that they have full access required to all evidence, so I was consulted and, yes, I did agree,” he added.
The top cop said the Prime Minister and the Government in no way made any policing decisions above the head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
He added that the Government has not “taken control” of the DSS investigation.
Griffith said if there was any truth to this then it means a Government can select cases, and appoint whom they feel to investigate it.
“This only takes place in a police state...this is not a police state and at no time did the Government direct or ‘go over the head of the police’ in this or any investigation under my watch,” he said.
Griffith said, in his personal view, the National Security Council acted in a very responsible, timely and pro-active manner as this is not just a police issue but one of national security.
He said their decision to trigger a memorandum of understanding (MOU) seeking outside support to assist the police in this investigation has been welcomed by the TTPS.
Griffith emphasised the need for foreign help, again reiterating interference from local police.
He criticised yesterday’s Sunday Express editorial, saying it leads to the perception that the Government has taken over the investigation and imposed external help on the TTPS.
“Nothing could be further from the truth. Both Government and TTPS have critical roles to play in this serious matter and at no time has anyone gone outside of their bounds,” he said.
“Again, I welcome the decision made by the Prime Minister seeking external assistance which only he can do. I have acquired assistance within our country via the PCA (Police Complaints Authority) and FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit), but for this external assistance to be productive, it must and would have TTPS support,” he said.
Griffith said the foreign cops would be made SRPs and the power to do this comes only under his hand.
Griffith said the NSC is responsible to make policies and the police trigger such policies via having operational control.
“So the Government is providing what we need to acquire, and I appreciate this much-needed support. And the TTPS is doing likewise, with the sole authority of this investigation being led and driven by the TTPS.
“Anyone trying to state otherwise is clearly being mischievous and does not understand the Constitution,” he said.
Last Thursday, at a People’s National Movement (PNM) post-budget virtual meeting, Rowley said he sought the intervention of foreign investigators to help unravel matters involving the DSS organisation and shocking misconduct of the TTPS.
The controversial matter involves the seizure of $22 million in cash which had been found in a house at Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta, on September 22.