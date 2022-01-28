Griffith, lawyers ‘flabbergasted’, want copy

FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith and his attorneys were “flabbergasted” by the “very serious and damning allegations” made against Griffith in a newspaper article with reference to a report prepared by retired Justice Stanley John.
And they want a copy of it.
The report was commissioned by the Police Service Commission (PolSC) following allegations of corruption within the Police Service in the granting of Firearm Users’ Licences (FULs).
Griffith’s attorney, Larry Lalla, said what was also troubling was that the report, that was supposed to be confidential, was leaked to the media and even forwarded to the National Security Council (NSC), a sub-committee of Government.
Lalla on Wednesday wrote to PolSC chairman Judith Jones requesting a copy of the report explaining that so far, his client has not had sight of it.
Stories from the report were published in this week’s Sunday Express headlined “A Well-Oiled, Criminal Enterprise”.
In his letter to Jones, Lalla questioned how the report that was submitted to the PolSC found its way into hands of the NSC headed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
He said recent comments by a senior government minister confirmed that a copy of the report was sent to the NSC.
“This probably explains the source and motive of the leak but if this is true, the question arises as to how the John Report, being a report commissioned by the PolSC, an independent body under the Constitution, make its way to the National Security Council, a sub-committee of the Government?
“And how could this take place before the PolSC communicates with my client on same, he being the substantive holder of the office of Commissioner of Police at the time covered by the report?
“On its face, doesn’t this lead to an inference of bias/improper motive/mal-intent/breach of due process by maker of the report?” Lalla wrote.
Damning allegations
Lalla stated that provided the contents of the newspaper article were accurate, this means that retired Justice John “proceeded in his report to make findings of improper and even criminal conduct” against Griffith without affording him or paying due regard to Griffith’s basic due process rights.
“We submit that before Mr Justice John could have come to the findings/conclusions that he did against Mr Griffith the said findings/conclusions ought to have been presented to Mr Griffith with a reasonable opportunity to respond to same. This simply was not done,” stated Lalla.
He went further to state that in a letter to Griffith by Justice John last September, it was specifically stated that Justice John’s remit did not involve any investigation into Griffith or any other police officer.
“We were therefore flabbergasted to see the thrust and extent of the findings/conclusions that Mr Justice John made in his report against the former commissioner of police, as published in the said edition of the Sunday Express,” Lalla stated.
He said given that the report has been submitted and received by the PolSC, and further found its way into the media, with the “very serious and damning allegations”, in his professional capacity and in the interest of fairness to Griffith he was requesting a copy of the report “so that I may advise my client on any appropriate cause of action in relation to this report whether by way of judicial review or by way of defamation against persons publishing same.”