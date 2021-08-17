Griffith now acting in role of top cop

Gary Griffith is now acting in the role of Commissioner of Police.
Griffith, whose three-year contract ended yesterday, confirmed this to the Express, saying he had been informed he will be the “acting commissioner” from today until someone is appointed substantively in the position.
Asked what was his frame of mind yesterday, he said: “There is currently a process that is going on, and I don’t want anything that I say to have any impact or reflection on that process. So it’s not a matter on if I feel good or bad or sad, or anything. I’m refraining from all opinions until the process is completed.”
He said until he has been informed otherwise, he will continue to operate as though “it’s business as usual”.
Griffith officially took office on August 18, 2018.
Sources told the Express that all interviews have been completed and the Police Service Commission (PolSC) has either graded or are in the process of issuing final grades for all applicants.
Six people are said to have been selected as finalists, among them Griffith. The ‘finalists’ also include Deputy Commissioner of Police Earla Christopher while the other four individuals include people who hold the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, and another former member of the T&T Defence Force who held the rank of Colonel.
When the PolSC completes the process, it will send a merit list of the candidates who scored the highest in the evaluation to the President.
The President will then send a notification to the Parliament naming the selected individual for police commissioner.
Parliament is expected to resume in September following the August recess.
In July this year, the Parliament amended legislation to simplify the process by which a top cop and deputies are selected.
The new process does not require that the post be advertised internationally or that a recruitment firm be hired.
Griffith popular
While the country waits, a poll commissioned by the Express and conducted by Solution by Simulation (SBS) has found that Griffith’s reappointment is one of few issues of national agreement across all demographic groups.
Fewer citizens perceive crime as in a state of crisis while a super majority of 69 per cent supports the renewal of his contract, with 11 per cent opposed and 20 per cent with no opinion.
The poll, which was conducted between August 3 and 12, says that crime, previously the most important national issue for more than a decade, has been eclipsed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Crime is described as a crisis by 30 per cent of the population, but in past years, over 50 per cent of the population had described the crime situation as a crisis.
An additional 58 per cent of the population however still views crime as “a major problem”, with only 12 per cent treating it as either a minor problem or not a concern.
The poll also found confidence in the Police Service has experienced a striking upturn during Griffith’s tenure, jumping from 15 per cent to 23 per cent after the first year, and now to 35 per cent this year.