Acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is defending the present policy that allows some citizens with a Firearm User’s Licence to own more than one weapon.
Speaking at a news conference yesterday at the police administration building in Port of Spain, he said he had taken note of an article in the Sunday Express titled “Guns, guns and more guns”, in which statements were made by former commissioner of police Stephen Williams on the issue.
“I have no intention to go into the gutter and be involved in any kind of cat fight with any individual, even if they were before me as a commissioner of police. I am not going to ‘Stephen Williams’ myself. I am aware that I would have made decisions to enforce the law that is in place, and when such decisions are made, they will be criticised,” Griffith said.
He said the law provided for qualified persons who apply for an FUL to be outfitted with one, and a weapon as necessary.
As such, he found Williams’s statements that persons being allowed to legally own more than three firearms as “raw craziness”, as unfortunate.
“No commissioner of police (CoP), current, future, or past, ought to state their personal view on if persons should have firearms or not. There is a law in place. And it will be careless if they did, if not clueless. So any previous CoP who makes such comments needs to realise that it’s not their duty or responsibility. The law allows persons to apply for a licence, and if they are found eligible, they can get a firearm,” Griffith noted.
Additionally, Griffith said he found it “interesting” that Williams would have made such comments when during his tenure, at least 37,000 illegal firearms were circulating on the streets— representing the cumulative number of firearms seized during Williams’s tenure.
This, he said, was critical when compared to the fact that out of the estimated 5,000 FULs which had been approved by him, none of the issued weapons had been used for violent crimes, robberies, murders, or had been stolen via negligent actions of the owners.
“I am not saying it may never happen. But what I am saying is the reason that out of 5,000 firearms issued, at no time has questionable activities been recorded.
“It is because of the stringent process we have done to ensure that the right persons get the firearm so if that becomes the biggest concern of a previous commissioner, and not the fact that 37,000 illegal firearms were there in your watch, then I don’t know what to say,” Griffith added.
Expert opinions
Griffith then called on firearm experts Paul Nahous and retired major Dirk Barnes, who were at the news conference, to speak.
Nahous is a firearms expert and certified SWAT instructor, trained in both the USA and Israel, specialising in anti-terrorism response. He’s also a national champion shooter and certified firearms instructor.
Barnes is a Certified Tactics Instructor, a graduate of REI USA as a Technical Surveillance Counter Measures specialist, and Tactical Firearms trainer.
Both men noted there were several categories of firearms under the law, and each had a purpose. This included pistols, shotguns, carbines and rifles.
Also, they noted that just because a gun “looks big” does not mean it was prohibited.
“A prohibited weapon is any weapon that fires automatically. That can be a pistol, shotgun or rifle. If the weapon is designed to fire in semi-automatic modes, which is one shot per trigger pull, then it is not prohibited.
“It doesn’t matter if the gun looks like a weapon that the police or Defence Force uses. And before someone says it can be modified to fire automatic, the simple answer is no. Most rifles have been manufactured to not be modified. But keep in mind a Glock is the easiest to modify to shoot auto and that’s a handgun,” Barnes said.
Baffling idea
Additionally, they said they were disappointed to see “misinformation” on the differences between 7.62mm ammunition rounds and 5.56mm rounds.
“The 5.56mm round was said to be too dangerous for use, for competition use, but a 7.62mm was acceptable. That cannot be true. The 7.62mm rounds are a much more lethal type of round.
“We can go just from the size, as reflected by their names, and then go into the amount of kinetic energy that they would conduct when fired. But in layman’s terms. If a 7.62mm round is fired, it can pass through and through, persons and barriers.
“That is not the same for 5.56mm ammunition. When a 5.56mm round is fired, while dangerous, is not as devastating as it is being painted as.
“Yes, it will do damage but once the round hits, it will fragment. So for instance, in a home scenario, it will hit concrete and fragment.
“Meanwhile, more traditional and acceptable weapons, like shotguns, when fired, will cut through concrete.
“But again, don’t get me wrong, when a 5.56mm round is fired by a trained individual, and it hits flesh, it will do a lot of damage. But the damage is limited to that immediate area, as opposed to a 7.62mm round which will pass through persons and barriers, and can potentially cause further damage,” Barnes said.
Nahous also said the idea that an individual should not be able to own more than one firearm baffled him.
“There is a very extensive process to acquire a firearm, which was made more stringent under Mr Griffith.
“So this means that a FUL holder is responsible enough to own, keep and secure, more than just one weapon.
“Especially as right now, sport shooting is a thriving and growing industry in this country, and we are currently building to the point of competing in an international stage, and therefore your competition firearms cannot be your personal weapons for your defence,” Nahous said.