Griffith: Police unit to bring me down

Gary Griffith

Former CoP: Gary Griffith

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith claimed a special unit has been formed in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to bring him down.

Griffith, political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), said this at the party’s first public meeting, at the Diego Martin Central Community Centre in Diamond Vale on Wednesday, which attracted a large crowd that filled the building.

“They have now formed an arm in the Police Service, it has been brought to my attention. It’s an unnamed unit and their job every day is to see what they can do to bring down Gary Griffith. That is where we have reached to,” said Griffith.

He said he will not “walk into that trap”, as he disclosed he wrote letters to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Police Service Commission to have this investigated.

“This is the type of dictatorship we intend to put an end to, where you cannot have arms of the Police Service working to the directives of politicians because you might give them promise of a substantive post if you get Gary Griffith arrested,” he said.

Griffith said further that present at the NTA meeting were two Special Branch police officers.

He noted Special Branch reports directly to the prime minister.

“There are two Special Branch officers here tonight that are actually ‘maccoing’ and watching everything that is being said.”

Griffith continued to trash the Firearms User’s Licence (FUL) report, saying it is now “poisoned”.

“This is ‘emailgate’ reloaded. If you make the same lie over and over, with the hope that people would buy into it, Parliament is the one place he can go and lie and know he would not be sued,” he said, referring to PM Dr Keith Rowley.

Griffith also ripped into Attorney General Reginald Armour for the “most ridiculous press conference we ever heard”, on the status of the FUL audit.

Griffith noted that Armour took issue with the Express headline, “FUL report shot down”, saying the AG clearly cannot spell.

“We have an attorney general who cannot spell, it’s S.H.O.T. not S.H.U.T. We have an AG who cannot spell,” he said.

The headline, he said, meant the report got a hit and it was held back.

“Mr Armour, I will give you some spelling classes. He did a media conference to try and justify this,” he said.

Griffith said the report is already tarnished.

“There is something known as the ‘maximalisation’ principle that is the same principle used by Keith Rowley with Landate. You have now poisoned the report because if you have individuals in that report who are so incompetent to have not have spoken to me in the first place, you know where their direction is,” he said, adding that the report was also sent to the Police Service Commission and leaked to the media.

“If you want to go down that road, are you saying that the police should re-open Landate, speak to you, get your evidence, get what you have to say and then move forward?” he asked.

He said the PNM Government spends more time going after political opponents than doing what is right for the country.

He said in the United States there must be sworn statements to legitimise a claim, and it is not just supported by hand-picked persons.

Griffith also reiterated his claim that as police commissioner, the prime minister attempted to get him to go after political opponents, in particular four persons.

He said $45 million was injected into the TTPS to pay United Kingdom attorneys for these matters, and he was to arrest these four persons.

“Any other country in the world, this government would have collapsed,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘She loved T&T’

‘She loved T&T’

Queen Elizabeth II loved the Caribbean and Trinidad and Tobago, says British High Commissioner Harriet Cross.

Speaking to the media yesterday outside the High Commission’s office in St Clair, Cross said in the next ten days there will be a state funeral for the Queen and the accession of Prince Charles as King.

Deputy Duke under fire from THA leader

Deputy Duke under fire from THA leader

Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Watson Duke is under fire from his own THA, and his role is being ­reviewed.

Bacchanal broke out following a Facebook post on Wednesday night, in which Duke accused the THA of failing to provide funding to 27 “hungry” members of the Roxborough folk performing group who have been in New York, USA, for almost a week, performing at various events.

Hindus mark Ganesh Utsav, remover of all obstacles

Hindus mark Ganesh Utsav, remover of all obstacles

For 11 nights, Hindus observed the festival of Ganesh Utsav celebrating Lord Ganesh, the remover of all obstacles.

In Trinidad and Tobago, mandirs were decorated and murtis of the elephant-headed god stood tall as devotees offered milk, fruits and their pure love.

Griffith: Police unit to bring me down

Griffith: Police unit to bring me down

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith claimed a special unit has been formed in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to bring him down.

Griffith, political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), said this at the party’s first public meeting, at the Diego Martin Central Community Centre in Diamond Vale on Wednesday, which attracted a large crowd that filled the building.

PM praises Queen for her selfless duty

PM praises Queen for her selfless duty

Queen Elizabeth II will particularly be remembered for her selfless duty to the Commonwealth, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

In a media release issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the prime minister, who is abroad, expressed condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, the other members of the royal family and to the government and people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Recommended for you