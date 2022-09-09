Griffith: Police unit to bring me down

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith claimed a special unit has been formed in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to bring him down.
Griffith, political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), said this at the party’s first public meeting, at the Diego Martin Central Community Centre in Diamond Vale on Wednesday, which attracted a large crowd that filled the building.
“They have now formed an arm in the Police Service, it has been brought to my attention. It’s an unnamed unit and their job every day is to see what they can do to bring down Gary Griffith. That is where we have reached to,” said Griffith.
He said he will not “walk into that trap”, as he disclosed he wrote letters to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Police Service Commission to have this investigated.
“This is the type of dictatorship we intend to put an end to, where you cannot have arms of the Police Service working to the directives of politicians because you might give them promise of a substantive post if you get Gary Griffith arrested,” he said.
Griffith said further that present at the NTA meeting were two Special Branch police officers.
He noted Special Branch reports directly to the prime minister.
“There are two Special Branch officers here tonight that are actually ‘maccoing’ and watching everything that is being said.”
Griffith continued to trash the Firearms User’s Licence (FUL) report, saying it is now “poisoned”.
“This is ‘emailgate’ reloaded. If you make the same lie over and over, with the hope that people would buy into it, Parliament is the one place he can go and lie and know he would not be sued,” he said, referring to PM Dr Keith Rowley.
Griffith also ripped into Attorney General Reginald Armour for the “most ridiculous press conference we ever heard”, on the status of the FUL audit.
Griffith noted that Armour took issue with the Express headline, “FUL report shot down”, saying the AG clearly cannot spell.
“We have an attorney general who cannot spell, it’s S.H.O.T. not S.H.U.T. We have an AG who cannot spell,” he said.
The headline, he said, meant the report got a hit and it was held back.
“Mr Armour, I will give you some spelling classes. He did a media conference to try and justify this,” he said.
Griffith said the report is already tarnished.
“There is something known as the ‘maximalisation’ principle that is the same principle used by Keith Rowley with Landate. You have now poisoned the report because if you have individuals in that report who are so incompetent to have not have spoken to me in the first place, you know where their direction is,” he said, adding that the report was also sent to the Police Service Commission and leaked to the media.
“If you want to go down that road, are you saying that the police should re-open Landate, speak to you, get your evidence, get what you have to say and then move forward?” he asked.
He said the PNM Government spends more time going after political opponents than doing what is right for the country.
He said in the United States there must be sworn statements to legitimise a claim, and it is not just supported by hand-picked persons.
Griffith also reiterated his claim that as police commissioner, the prime minister attempted to get him to go after political opponents, in particular four persons.
He said $45 million was injected into the TTPS to pay United Kingdom attorneys for these matters, and he was to arrest these four persons.
“Any other country in the world, this government would have collapsed,” he said.