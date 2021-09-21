Griffith’s legal claim deferred

SUSPENDED acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith will have to wait until at least Monday to know whether he ought to be allowed by the Police Service Commission (PolSC) to resume duties as this country’s acting top cop.
This came after the High Court yesterday deferred a legal claim brought by Griffith challenging the Commission’s decision to have him suspended from duty “until further notice”.
That claim came up before Justice Ricky Rahim yesterday afternoon, but the judge adjourned the hearing to Monday morning to facilitate attorneys for the Commission properly perusing the documents filed by Griffith’s attorneys and file submissions of their own, in defence.
Senior Counsel Russell Martineau, who was retained by the Commission as its lead attorney, explained to the judge he had only received the documents on Monday night and therefore did not have the opportunity to properly consider it.
Martineau suggested he and other attorneys for the Commission be given until Monday to file any affidavits they may need to, in response to Griffith’s claim.
But Justice Rahim pointed out the matter was one deemed fit by the court for urgent hearing and, based on this, he was not willing to grant such a lengthy period of time for the filing of submissions on the part of the Commission.
If he were to do this, Justice Rahim explained the matter would be unnecessarily prolonged since Griffith’s attorneys would also have to file submissions in response to the defence.
Instead, Justice Rahim granted Martineau and his team until tomorrow to file their affidavits. Once they have done so, Griffith’s attorneys, led by Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, will have until Saturday to file their response, if any.
Suggestion rejected
Maharaj had suggested that the court yesterday deal with the application for interim relief, that is, to determine whether Griffith should be granted an interim injunction mandating the Commission to have him return to duty pending the hearing and determination of the substantial claim.
However, the court rejected this suggestion, since Martineau again pointed out he and his team, including Deborah Peake, SC, Ravi Heffes-Doon, Savitri Sookraj-Beharry and Dominique Martineau, did not have sufficient time to peruse Griffith’s claim, and were unable to mount a proper defence at the time.
Griffith, who was logged into the proceedings under the name “Super Gary”, is alleging the Bliss Seepersad-led Commission committed an illegal act when it ordered on Friday that he refrain from returning to duty as acting Police Commissioner until further notice.
Based on its suspension letter to Griffith, the PolSC said it was in the best interest of the public that he not resume the post until an investigation by the Commission, led by former High Court judge Stanley John, was completed.
That investigation is into an alleged gun racket within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, in which certain senior officers are alleged to have been receiving substantial amounts of cash in exchange for the granting of Firearm User’s Licences to some members of the public.
According to Griffith’s claim, John had contacted him on a number of occasions during the course of the investigation that was launched earlier this month, and was assured by the investigator that he (Griffith) was not a subject of the investigation.
It is for this reason, among others, Griffith is contending he was wrongfully suspended from duty.