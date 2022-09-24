Former police commissioner Gary Griffith is the proud new owner of the All Out sports bar and restaurant at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Wearing many hats is not unusual for Griffith, who said business has been a core part of his family, with he and his wife, Nicole Dyer-Griffith, making several investments.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Griffith said his new business venture will not occupy all his time, and he intends to continue service to Trinidad and Tobago through his political party, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA). Plus, he has applied again for the position of Police Commissioner.
He said owning a sports bar came natural to him as it is a combination of two things at play: his love for sports and his people-oriented personality.
All Out, said Griffith, is the place to be to watch sports and experience quality food.
“There was a void in Trinidad and Tobago for a proper sports bar. People are not aware of All Out, it is not a private club even though it is in the Queen’s Park Oval, but it is the only place in Port of Spain and the West where you can actually park and be in the same compound where the club and bar is,” he said.
He said the location makes the place very secure.
Griffith said All Out is the only place in the West that has a 150-inch screen to watch events.
“I think it is going to be the central point for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the World Cup football finals. You will also experience exquisite dining, so you will not get food that is taken out from a freezer and microwaved. Diners get quality food and service.
“I take a lot of pride and effort in the things that I do. It may be seen as an extra-curricular activity, I do have time to be involved in this business, to lead a political party and be involved in applying for the position of Commissioner of Police, and I still have a lot more time on the side,” he said.
Importance of sports
Griffith said his family has several companies and because of his expertise in management, he continues to look for different options.
He noted he has investments in electronics stores and security companies, among others.
“Sport is something that has always been close to me. What I’ve noticed is that nowhere in Trinidad and Tobago we have an actual sports bar, and I find that so shocking,” he said.
He noted there are “proper” sports bars in the region such as Bubba’s in Barbados.
“Sport is something that brings people together. You would be surprised in this country how many people who love sport and there are some who enjoy watching NFL. Then you have the English Premier League, the Caribbean Premier League, international sporting games, T20 cricket, the (Formula One) Grand Prix,” he said.
“I love sport, I think it is a powerful avenue, and I had said on the political platform, if and when we get into government, we intend to make sport a major ministry. Sports can transform minds, it does so much to change young people away from a life of crime,” he added.
Griffith said that through sport, one learns leadership, punctuality, dedication to duty, teamwork, tactics and perseverance.
He said he has been involved in national sporting teams and club teams for decades, whether it is cricket, football and hockey.
He boasted he’s an expert at multitasking as he noted when he served as national security minister, as well as adviser to the National Security Ministry, he was the manager of the national hockey team preparing for international tournaments.
Love for country
As police commissioner, he said he did a lot for the development of sport.
“The police football team never won a tournament in 25 years, they won their first major tournament when I became commissioner because I place a lot of emphasis on it,” he said.
He said he also developed the police cricket team, and under his management, Astroturf was installed at the St James Academy field which was a “gravesite” for vehicles before.
Griffith said there are critics on social media saying he needs a job, but people may not be aware that he was an only child and he was left “pretty comfortable” after his parents died.
“I never needed a job, the only reason why I went into politics, why I joined the army, served as national security minister and commissioner of police is because I really love my country and I really do care and want to make a difference.
“I don’t need the stress, the headaches, me and my family’s lives being at risk, I don’t need to have politicians have me arrested because they see me as a threat to them, I don’t need it. The only reason I continue to do this is out of love for country,” he said.