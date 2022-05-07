Griffith threatens legal action to obtain Stanley John report

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith has threatened legal action against the Police Service Commission (PolSC) if it fails to hand over the Stanley John report.
The report was done by retired Appeal Court judge Stanley John, who was appointed by the former Bliss Seepersad-led PolSC to enquire into allegations of corruption in the issuance of firearms users’ licences (FULs).
In January this year the Sunday Express exclusively reported that the Stanley John report described the FUL process as a “thriving, well-oiled, white-collar criminal enterprise”.
Griffith’s attorneys submitted a Freedom of Information Request to the PolSC for the report, but were denied in March 2022.
In a pre-action letter dated April 22, 2022 to PolSC chair Justice Judith Jones, Griffith’s lawyers comprising Saira Lakhan, instructing attorney of legal team Avory Sinanan SC, Larry Lalla, Ajay Baball and Suren Ramsingh stated the action is taken as part of Griffith’s quest to be treated fairly by the commission.
The letter raised concerns with respect to John’s appointment.
However, it stated that assuming, but not admitting, that the commission’s appointment of John had a proper basis in law, as a pre-condition to him (John) making any finding or coming to any conclusion in his report that Griffith had committed a breach of the law, it was incumbent on John to present Griffith with his preliminary findings and opinions and allowed Griffith to respond.
The letter stated this was all the more important since John, in a letter to Griffith on September 18, 2021, stated “I wish to reiterate that my remit does not involve an investigation into your good self as CoP (Acting) nor to any police officer”.
Legitimate expectation
Griffith’s attorneys stated this representation on John’s part would have most obviously engendered a legitimate expectation by Griffith that the report would not contain any matter adverse to his performance as commissioner of police.
The attorneys stated that if there was to be a “volte-face” by John and he wished to resile from his earlier representation to Griffith he should have solicited a response from Griffith before making any findings or drawing any conclusions based on the same.
“The failure of Mr Justice John in this regard is to be considered all the more alarming having regard to his previous experience as a judicial official,” stated the letter.
The attorneys further noted the John report was leaked to the media and that the newspaper articles published had the “undeniable result of tarnishing, scandalising and sullying” Griffith’s good name without him ever having an opportunity to respond to and rebut, where appropriate any allegations of wrongdoing.
The letter stated that to make matters worse, there is further evidence that the John report was given to persons other than the PolSC.
The letter noted that in January 2022, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said in a media interview that Justice John had given a copy of his report to the Prime Minister.
The attorneys stated, based on the facts, they were of the respectful view that the grounds upon which Griffith’s Freedom of Information request had been denied are irrelevant and/or unreasonable or unjustified and cannot be sustained.
“We contend that Mr Griffith has a very real and live interest in receiving a copy of the John Report so that he may receive counsel’s advice on whether the report may be quashed for Mr Justice John’s failure to observe the required principles of natural justice in the preparation of the report,”stated the letter.
The attorneys called upon the Commission to reconsider its decision to refuse Griffith’s Freedom of Information request be provided with a copy of the John report.
They stated that should the Commission not respond favourably to this further request within 14 days Griffith has given firm instructions to his legal team to proceed to apply to the High Court of Justice without further notice to the Commission for judicial review and/or constitutional relief.
Utter bewilderment
The pre-action letter also noted that on November 3, 2021 under the Freedom of Information Act, Griffith sought from the PolSC a copy of the report prepared by Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard and Senior Supt Arthur Barrington on allegations of corruption in the issuance of firearm users’ licences; and also the full details of the “allegations of corruption in the issuance of firearm users’ licences” that led the PolSC to launch its investigation into same.
The attorneys stated that to Griffith’s “absolute consternation and utter bewilderment”, the PolSC by letter dated January 11, 2022 stated that “the document and information requested do not form part of the records of the Service Commissions Department.”
“We ask rhetorically: How can that possibly be? How can it be that in the interest of the discharge of proper administrative responsibility and in the interest of fostering public trust and confidence in the operations of the PolSC, that records of such important matters as “the allegations of corruption in the issuance of firearm users’ licences” would not have been secured and preserved within the archival breast of the Commission?” stated the letter.