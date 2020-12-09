Police Commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday clarified he’s not advocating that women use insecticide repellents to ward off attackers.
He warned that use of insecticide sprays can cause serious injury and could lead to criminal charges.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Griffith was asked if the police finds a woman holding a penknife, pepper spray or Taser, given the climate, how will police respond?
He responded: “Again, this goes back to the situation with pepper spray; you can have a tin of aerosol, and people have used that as back-up; the difference with using (pepper spray and) a tin of insect repellent or something is the spray itself...it would not be as effective as pepper spray.
“But the contents you have in this (pepper spray) is no different, the contents in this are non-lethal. Unfortunately, it is because our country, for some strange reason, we see this (pepper spray) as a tool, we see this as a weapon. But if that is the case, then we should issue firearms.
“My personal view of this is if it can be used as a view to protect one female (to help her) to escape, well, then so be it. We need to find avenues, especially for women, to protect themselves to escape.”
Griffith said he hoped to have consultations with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on how best devices such as pepper spray could be incorporated into society.
However, he emphasised that as the law currently stood, such a device was still illegal for public use.
“I heard the Prime Minister recently said he would speak to security experts on the issue, well, as one of the main security experts in the country, I can say that pepper spray can save lives. Unfortunately, at this time, it is seen as a prohibited item. And the Police Service will enforce the law as it stands,” Griffith said.
He noted he was also supporting the use of this device as opposed to Tasers as statistics worldwide have shown the electronic shocking device can, in rare occasions, lead to death.
The discussion on the use of pepper spray was brought up in the public domain following the abduction, and murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley last week.