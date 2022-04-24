Griffith: We do not have Pegasus in T&T

Gary Griffith____use

‘I have evidence’: Gary Griffith

Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith has accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of misleading the Parliament with false claims pertaining to the procurement of spyware technology.

Last Friday, Rowley said the Government had “resisted repeated attempts by a former commissioner of police to obtain, own and utilise intercept technology by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service”.

Rowley was responding in Parliament to the allegations made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the State had been using the spyware to illegally spy on citizens.

Rowley has repeatedly denied these claims, and said on Friday that the former commissioner of police had procured an interception of communication solution without approval, and was instructed to transfer it to the Strategic Ser­vices Agency (SSA), which was done.

Rowley denied the State ever used Israeli Pegasus spyware.

Responding to Rowley’s comments in a release, Griffith said the Pegasus spyware is not in this country, but referred to other interception equipment he said could not be purchased without the knowledge and approval of the Minister of National Security and the head of the National Security Council.

“There are several witnesses to the negotiation for the cited equipment, both inside the SSA and the TTPS,” Griffith said.

“To begin with, I repeat, we do not have Pegasus in Trini­dad and Tobago. The Prime Minister does not even know the name of the equipment he’s speaking about.

“No one ever took anything away from the Police Service nor did anyone buy any piece of equipment without authority. In fact, I have documentary evi­dence of communications between the then minister of National Security and myself on the acquisition of the equipment, as well as on how it should be used,” he said.

Ministerial pressure

Griffith said the TTPS and the SSA had joint discussions on the interception equipment, and both organisations felt the equipment could be misused if it ended up in the wrong hands.

“As a result, an agreement was made that allowed both organisations to serve as check and balance on each other. The equipment was essentially split in two, which forced the SSA to have to inform the TTPS when they needed to use the equipment and vice versa. I also have a template as to how this arrangement was to be operationalised,” he said.

Griffith said this procedure is what probably saved many citizens from the violation of their privacy and rights.

He said when the minister of National Security was changed, he was being pressured by the new minister to place a constable in charge of the department where the TTPS’ part of the equipment was housed.

“This pressure by the minister only further convinced me that SSA must be part of the process,” he said.

Griffith noted the type of equipment was designed to be used to monitor terrorist organi­sations and gangs, but in “the wrong hands however it can be a weapon against ordinary citizens”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tuesday is Miya Marcano Day in slain teen’s hometown

Tuesday is Miya Marcano Day in slain teen’s hometown

Miya Marcano would have celebrated her 20th birthday on Tuesday.

Though her physical appearance would be absent from her friends and loved ones, they will ensure her spirit lives on.

In honour of the teenager, April 26, her birthday, will be declared Miya Marcano Day in her hometown of Pembroke Pines.

Her family was presented with the key to the city of Pembroke Pines by the Mayor Frank Ortis last week.

Of spies and lies

Of spies and lies

Interception equip­ment obtained by the Trinidad and Toba­go Police Service (TTPS) was done via sole select, cost millions of dollars and lacked Cabinet approval.

Under the Constitution, the Com­missioner of Police needs Cabinet approval to spend in excess of $1 million.

However, Cabinet as well as the Central Tenders Board were by­passed when the contracts were split to fall below $1 million so as to get around approvals.

The Sunday Express understands the TTPS contracted a popular local security firm to source interception equipment.

DEAD WOMAN SELLS LAND

DEAD WOMAN SELLS LAND

How was a dead woman able to sell a parcel of land in Trinidad years after her death?

This is the question being asked by United Kingdom resident Nick Coulson, who is calling on local authorities to ­investigate a Chaguanas-based attorney for fraud and negligence.

According to Coulson, the attorney ­facilitated the sale of the land to a person posing as his wife’s dead mother, and was even able to register the fraudulent deed at the Registrar General’s department, transferring ownership to a buyer who paid $100,000—far below the market value—for the parcel of land.

Griffith: We do not have Pegasus in T&T

Griffith: We do not have Pegasus in T&T

Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith has accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of misleading the Parliament with false claims pertaining to the procurement of spyware technology.

Last Friday, Rowley said the Government had “resisted repeated attempts by a former commissioner of police to obtain, own and utilise intercept technology by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service”.

Gonzales to lay ‘blackout’ report in Parliament on Friday

Gonzales to lay ‘blackout’ report in Parliament on Friday

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said yesterday he intends to lay the unedited report into the February 16 island-wide blackout in Parliament on Friday.

In response to questions from the media on the status of the report last Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said it had been passed to Gonzales to digest, and would be released if the minister recommends it.

Recommended for you