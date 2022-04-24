Griffith: We do not have Pegasus in T&T

Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith has accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of misleading the Parliament with false claims pertaining to the procurement of spyware technology.
Last Friday, Rowley said the Government had “resisted repeated attempts by a former commissioner of police to obtain, own and utilise intercept technology by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service”.
Rowley was responding in Parliament to the allegations made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the State had been using the spyware to illegally spy on citizens.
Rowley has repeatedly denied these claims, and said on Friday that the former commissioner of police had procured an interception of communication solution without approval, and was instructed to transfer it to the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), which was done.
Rowley denied the State ever used Israeli Pegasus spyware.
Responding to Rowley’s comments in a release, Griffith said the Pegasus spyware is not in this country, but referred to other interception equipment he said could not be purchased without the knowledge and approval of the Minister of National Security and the head of the National Security Council.
“There are several witnesses to the negotiation for the cited equipment, both inside the SSA and the TTPS,” Griffith said.
“To begin with, I repeat, we do not have Pegasus in Trinidad and Tobago. The Prime Minister does not even know the name of the equipment he’s speaking about.
“No one ever took anything away from the Police Service nor did anyone buy any piece of equipment without authority. In fact, I have documentary evidence of communications between the then minister of National Security and myself on the acquisition of the equipment, as well as on how it should be used,” he said.
Ministerial pressure
Griffith said the TTPS and the SSA had joint discussions on the interception equipment, and both organisations felt the equipment could be misused if it ended up in the wrong hands.
“As a result, an agreement was made that allowed both organisations to serve as check and balance on each other. The equipment was essentially split in two, which forced the SSA to have to inform the TTPS when they needed to use the equipment and vice versa. I also have a template as to how this arrangement was to be operationalised,” he said.
Griffith said this procedure is what probably saved many citizens from the violation of their privacy and rights.
He said when the minister of National Security was changed, he was being pressured by the new minister to place a constable in charge of the department where the TTPS’ part of the equipment was housed.
“This pressure by the minister only further convinced me that SSA must be part of the process,” he said.
Griffith noted the type of equipment was designed to be used to monitor terrorist organisations and gangs, but in “the wrong hands however it can be a weapon against ordinary citizens”.