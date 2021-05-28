Grisly mystery

AS the white pirogue drifted in the waters just off Belle Garden in Tobago early yesterday morning, fishermen working nearby knew something was wrong.
What they saw in the small vessel stunned them.
Fourteen bodies, all of them male, along with a skull and other skeletal remains, were piled inside the vessel as it floated four miles off Belle Garden, police confirmed.
The bodies were all clad in tracksuits and green rain jackets and were severely decomposed, police investigators said.
The nationalities of the men remained unknown up to last night but the vessel had a foreign registration: AG 231.
Investigators could not tell at the scene how the men had died.
Officers told the Express that bodies appeared to be all of African ethnicity.
It appeared the boat had been in the water for a long time, one of the officers said.
A team led by ACP Nurse, Supt Kirk, ASP Matthews, Insp Prince and officers of Homicide and Charlotteville and Roxborough police CID visited the scene.
Police said fishermen Doyle Cornwall, 56, of Belle Garden, Jason Broomes, 42, of Richmond Point, and Lance Biggart, 48, of Pembroke, were fishing off Belle Garden when they spotted the vessel. Upon investigating, the fishermen initially found several of the decomposing bodies.
The fishermen contacted police and the Coast Guard.
Speaking with reporters, Broomes said: “...The boat was found four miles offshore with bodies. The smell was bad and it was obvious dead bodies were on board. I observed one body at the bow, and additional bodies in the vessel.
“I call a partner who is a Coast Guard, to let them come. He call me back and tell me bring the vessel in because they have no vessel at the time.”
The fishermen towed the vessel to the Belle Garden Fishing Port and a backhoe was used to bring the vessel ashore.
The bodies were moved to the mortuary at the Scarborough General Hospital to await identification and autopsies to determine cause of death.
Challenge to
identify bodies
Director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Allan Stewart told the Express all necessary protocols were adhered to in light of Covid-19 restrictions.
“It is my understanding, based on the protocols involved, that the necessary forensic actions will be undertaken and that is something that is being spearheaded at this stage by the (Police Service) and the County Medical Officer of Health office,” Stewart said.
He said there was a major challenge at hand.
“The major task going forward, of course, would be to identify the bodies in terms of their nationality,” Stewart said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Tobago, William Nurse, said the gruesome discovery is being actively investigated.
“The number on the boat seems to be AG 231. So the Marine Division is working to see if they can find the country of registration,” Nurse said.
The entire area was cordoned off as investigations continued yesterday.
—Additional reporting by Alexander Bruzual