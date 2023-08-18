Guard killed at ATM

“TERRIBLE, TERRIBLE”, said Telecom Security Services owner Derek Chin, in commenting on yesterday’s slaying of a security officer in Cunupia yesterday.
Police said that around 11.30 a.m., officer Hasely Augustine, 46, was among a party of three other armed Telecom officers who went to deposit cash at an RBC Royal Bank automated teller machine at DS Plaza, Chin Chin Road, Cunupia.
While they were depositing the cash, they were ambushed by five men armed with a mix of assault rifles and hand guns.
Police said one of the bandits began struggling with Augustine, during which the bandit fired off several shots which struck Augustine at point blank range.
Augustine then slumped to the ground while the five bandits escaped in a waiting black Hyundai Ioniq, which was later found abandoned at Welcome Road, Cunupia.
Augustine’s colleagues then pulled him out of the ATM and took him to the Cunupia Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Contacted yesterday, Chin, owner of MovieTowne, said he was in Canada but heard about the incident a short time after it happened.
“Terrible, terrible. This is so horrendous and difficult. This is our second loss in 41 years and it hurts as always,” he said.
“The staff and management are all affected and our condolences go out to his immediate family and counselling has been arranged and we are in discussions with his family.”
Memories of Pennywise heist
President of the Estate Police Association Deryck Richardson also lamented the death of their colleague yesterday, adding that it was reminiscent of last year’s heist at a Pennywise outlet in La Romaine, during which two security officers were killed.
They were 51-year-old Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Winston Stuart, 49, who were transporting money from the Pennywise Super Centre, La Romaine, in September 2022.
Commenting on the murder of officer Augustine, Richardson said “the information we have is that they were provided with vests but whatever happened, we need to know if the vests were current and up to standard and not expired”.
He added, “These officers work long hours for not much compensation and when something like this happens there is nothing for their families, no insurance or proper equipment and training.
“We have been petitioning Government since 2019 to remove taxes and duties on bulletproof vests which would make it cheaper for companies to equip their staff members.
“We are also calling on Government to enact regulations that any company wishing to do cash-in-transit must do so with armoured vehicles and not panel vans, and we are also calling on them to raise security levels so that persons who are carrying out cash-in-transit or high-value security functions to have a minimum vest requirement of level three which offers these officers some protection from high-powered rifles.”
He added that officers were now no longer facing bandits with 9mm pistols, but rather AR-15s and AK-47s.
Asked how he felt about yesterday’s incident, he said: “Traumatised. Traumatised because I can only imagine how some families will feel and to me this brought back images of the Pennywise heist last year.
“Seeing a comrade on the ground gasping for breath shows the risks we take in the job we do. We are the ones who are on the front-line as bandits are coming at us for what we are protecting. It is a sad day for us.”