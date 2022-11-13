Guard kills ‘wine bandit’; 2 escape

An armed bandit, who along with two other men helped themselves to expensive alcohol at a supermarket in San Fernando, was shot dead by a security guard yesterday.
And up to last night, police had locked down the city, searching for his two accomplices, who escaped by pushing shoppers aside and running down Cipero Street.
The incident occurred at Just In Time Family Mart, Cipero Street, around 4 p.m.
Police said three men entered the supermarket, picked up several bottles of champagne, wine and whiskey and attempted to leave without paying.
Two of the men were armed with guns, police said.
An eyewitness said an armed security guard stationed at the entrance of the business place attempted to stop the men. There was an exchange of gunfire, and one of the suspects was wounded.
He collapsed outside the supermarket and died. The two gunmen escaped.
Police recovered two bottles of alcohol and a backpack.
President of Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh said yesterday business owners in San Fernando no longer felt safe, and called on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to apprehend the suspects.
He said the Just In Time Family Mart opened its doors in San Fernando a year ago.
Singh, who was at the scene said, “We just heard the unfortunate news that again there was an attempted robbery at a business place in San Fernando. We understand the security officer was able to apprehend the bandit and, unfortunately, he was shot and killed in the attempted robbery.
“It is a young individual involved; two others got away. They came to acquire alcohol, armed with guns, and two were able to get away. It is sad that once again crime is rearing its ugly head. This... happened about 4 p.m. It has brought shock to us again, a supermarket running an honest business and, luckily, they had armed security. They were able to stop the robbery.”
Singh said he was saddened that the suspect killed in the robbery was a youth, and called on young men to think about their actions.
“Business people are here to earn an honest living and provide employment in the city of San Fernando and, in broad daylight, a shooting has occurred and a youth has lost his life. This creates a damper in the confidence of business people and citizens to traverse the streets throughout the country,” he said.
Singh said business owners have also expressed concern as the Christmas season approaches.
“It is the Christmas season and a time when business people see a return on their investments. They are now concerned about what is going to happen,” he said.