Guard on child porn charge goes to court

gavel

A PENAL security officer char­ged with being in possession of child pornography has been granted $.2 million bail by the court.

Bail was granted yesterday by Chaguanas Magistrate Adrian Darmanie to 35-year-old Neil Ramdeen during his second court appearance this week since being charged with the offence.

Ramdeen, of Batchiya Trace, first appeared before Darmanie on Wednesday when he was denied bail since police were unable to provide the court with his criminal background trace because of a system malfunction.

While this remained the issue yesterday, Magistrate Darmanie proceeded to set the bail based on a preliminary name search done by police which showed he had no other matters before the court.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
Jacob’s nomination selected for debate

Jacob’s nomination selected for debate

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to pilot a motion today, asking the House of Representatives to approve the President’s notification of the nomination of McDonald Jacob as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Three nominations came to the Parliament but of the three, only one nomination—that of Jacob—has been selected for debate today.

The other nominations are Mark Hernandez and Andre Norton.

Bars staggering since lockdown

Bars staggering since lockdown

One year after restrictions were imposed on bars to discourage gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the bar industry remains in limbo and struggling to survive.

And, according to president of the Barkeepers & Operators Association Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT), Sateesh Moonasar, bar owners are still waiting for funds from the $10 million bailout for bars and restaurants promised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Suspect held in Jenny’s shooting

Suspect held in Jenny’s shooting

A 48-year-old man has been held in connection with malicious damage at Jenny’s on the Boulevard, Port of Spain, which was shot at on Tuesday morning.

The suspect was held on Wednesday during a police operation that involved officers of the Northern Division and the Western Division, under the ­supervision of ACP Belfon, Snr Supt Ramkhelewan and Supt Edwards.

Guard on child porn charge goes to court

Guard on child porn charge goes to court

A PENAL security officer char­ged with being in possession of child pornography has been granted $.2 million bail by the court.

Bail was granted yesterday by Chaguanas Magistrate Adrian Darmanie to 35-year-old Neil Ramdeen during his second court appearance this week since being charged with the offence.