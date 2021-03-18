Guard on child porn charge goes to court

A PENAL security officer charged with being in possession of child pornography has been granted $.2 million bail by the court.
Bail was granted yesterday by Chaguanas Magistrate Adrian Darmanie to 35-year-old Neil Ramdeen during his second court appearance this week since being charged with the offence.
Ramdeen, of Batchiya Trace, first appeared before Darmanie on Wednesday when he was denied bail since police were unable to provide the court with his criminal background trace because of a system malfunction.
While this remained the issue yesterday, Magistrate Darmanie proceeded to set the bail based on a preliminary name search done by police which showed he had no other matters before the court.