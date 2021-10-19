Guidelines for MPs: Vote and go

Just vote and leave.
No amendment. No debate.
This in a nutshell is what the guidelines describe as the procedure for the conduct of the Electoral College meeting tomorrow on the impeachment motion in the chamber of the House of Representatives.
The impeachment or Section 36 motion seeks to have a tribunal established to investigate the removal of President Paula-Mae Weekes from office.
The guidelines were sent out yesterday by the Speaker of the House, Bridgid Annisette-George, (who is also chairman of the Electoral College) to all Members of the Electoral College (which comprises all the Members of the House and the Senate).
When she informed the country of her decision to file this motion last Friday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar stated that the motion to remove the President would be debated. But, according to the guidelines sent out by the Speaker, debate will not be part of the procedure.
Officials explained that if a complaint is meant to go to an investigative committee (such as the Privileges Committee) or a tribunal as in this case, at this point in the procedure there is no debate and all that is required is that the person proposing the motion reads into the records of the House the motion as filed.
Therefore the longest part of tomorrow’s historic meeting of the Electoral College is likely to be the length of time it would take for the 73 Members of the Electoral College to cast their vote.
The Presiding Officers of both Houses have a vote in the Electoral College, with the Speaker having both an original and casting vote in the event of a tie. It is an open (not secret) ballot.
As if for emphasis, the Guidelines sent out by the Speaker state in two places in the document that there will be no debate. Firstly, under the heading “Proposal of the Motion in the House of Representatives”, it states: “After the motion is proposed and supported, without amendment or debate, the House of Representatives shall be suspended/adjourned for the convening of the Electoral College for the vote on the adoption of the motion in accordance with Section 36 (1) (c) of the Constitution.”
Secondly, under the heading “Vote on the adoption of the Motion pursuant to Section 36 of the Constitution”, the second bullet point states: “At the meeting of the Electoral College, the chairman will call upon the Members of the College to vote on the adoption of the motion without amendment or debate.”
Speaker: Remain
silent if abstaining
The Guidelines make it clear that the proposer (Persad-Bissessar) when proposing the motion, the House “shall only propose the motion and state with full particulars the grounds as set out in the motion on which the removal of the President from office is proposed”.
At this point the 18 other Opposition Members of the House who signed in support of the motion, would be required to confirm their support by standing in his/her place and confirming his/her signature when called upon to do so by the Clerk of the House.
After this is done, the House is suspended and the Electoral College convened.
The chairman calls on each Member of the Electoral College to vote and each Member may vote either “yes” or “no”, the Guidelines state.
It adds: “A Member who wishes to abstain from voting shall do so by remaining silent when called upon by name.”
The motion requires 49 votes, which is two-third majority of the Electoral College.
The Electoral College has 73 members, and 2/3 is exactly 48.6 or 49 members.
The Opposition has a total of 25 members (19 in the House and six in the Senate).
The current configuration in the Parliament (and therefore the College) makes it impossible for the motion to succeed unless there is support of elements from all three sides of the College—Government, Opposition and Independent Senators.
If the impeachment motion gets the support of 2/3 of the College and is adopted, President Paula-Mae Weekes immediately leaves office.
The Speaker “shall forthwith” inform the Chief Justice of the adoption of the motion, enabling him to immediately put in place a tribunal consisting of himself and the four most senior judges to investigate whether or not the President should be removed from Office.
If the impeachment motion is defeated, the Speaker shall inform the President “forthwith”.
Another motion pursuant to Section 36 of the Constitution to remove the President “shall not be proposed again” in the same parliamentary session.
Background
The President has been under pressure as the imbroglio involving the selection process for the Commissioner of Police and the subsequent collapse of the Police Service Commission, unfolded.
The Opposition, among others, have criticised the President’s conduct in this matter.
The President in an advertisement in all newspapers on Sunday, said she had not misbehaved in public office.
She said the Office of the President had not participated in, allowed or encouraged any attempted or actual improper interference, influence or breach of the principle of the separation of powers in the operations of the Police Service Commission.