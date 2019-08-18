The home of a prison officer was shot at on Sunday, days after a plot was revealed to “kill any two officers”.
Prison Officer Olang Harris, who is attached to Golden Grove Prison, was not at his Pleasantville home when gunmen opened fire at around 12.30am.
Harris, an officer for the past 23 years, said it was not the first time his home was attacked by criminals. And he was unable to say whether the gun attack was linked to his duties.
Harris was attending a private function when he received a call that gunmen had shot at his home shortly after midnight.
He said, “At 12.30am my daughter called to say that the house was shot up. I was accompanied by a couple other officers who came down. Two police are were here and I saw this (the bullet holes). There were five other holes in the house from a previous shooting.”
Harris, a father of four, said he had no altercations at his workplace and could not determine a motive for this latest attack.
Last year, he said, a gunman had shot at his home five times.
“I don’t have any issue with any inmate. As far as I know I was not given warning or anything. The prior shooting happened just before Carnival last year. That was an incident where one of my daughters was working at the grocery and there was an armed robber. She was a witness in that. I put up the guys and they did not like that. One of the guys facing a double murder and the other he doing time for the robbery. This is something isolated. I don’t know what this attack is about,” he said.
Harris said she was now concerned about his family’s safety.
His wife and four children, ages 23, 21, 12 and 10, were at home when the incident occurred.
Harris said his eldest daughter was watching television when she heard an explosion. He said his daughter looked through the window and saw a man in a hooded jersey running down the street.
Residents recalled seeing a white Nissan Tiida car in the area earlier in the night. Two men exited the vehicle and were seen walking along the road, he said.
No one was injured in the shooting.