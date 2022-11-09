Fitzgerald Hinds

SCHOOL VISIT: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, centre, speaks to members of the media after visiting the Rose Hill RC Primary School on Monday together with acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, left, and other members of the protective services. Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

AS he extended “condolences” to the families and friends of those who lost their lives to crime, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday legal firearms were emerging as a problem in Trinidad and Tobago.

Hinds said the violent crimes being seen around the country were “serious, painful and traumatic” but that the Government and Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) were “still fighting the good fight”.

Hinds said the “gangland things” were causing the majority of violent and gun-related crime but that offences in all other areas were down in 2022, including rapes and kidnapping for ransom.

He said he did not want to get into statistics, as “people are being murdered and it is serious issue and painful and traumatic”.

Hinds was responding during matters on the adjournment in the Parliament yesterday, after a motion raised by Opposition Senator Wade Mark that the Government had failed to secure the country from violent criminals and people were living in fear.

Hinds said the Government and the TTPS were putting resources into the fight against crime, including the expansion of the closed-circuit camera (CCTV) system and increased, strategic police presence.

He said work was being done in education and the Government was satisfied that enough opportunities were available to young people, that they did not have to turn to crime.

The minister extended condolences to those affected by crime on behalf of the Government and himself, saying both were “fully cognisant and deeply concerned”, particularly at the murder rate.

Unpredictable crimes

Hinds said he recently visited the community of Enterprise and was told that, in the last 15 years, almost every house on Enterprise Street had lost someone to crime.

He said various types of crime, including domestic violence, such as last week’s incident in San Fernando where attorney Keisha Bostic was killed by her estranged husband Shamzard Mohammed, who then fatally shot himself. Mohammed was said to have been the holder of a Firearms User’s Licences for five weapons.

Hinds said it was difficult for the police to predict some crimes and he had been told by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob that 108 legal firearms had been involved in crimes that have gained the attention of the police.

The minister noted crimes that take place in homes and said legal firearms were emerging as a problem.

He said, however, woundings and shootings were down for this year, as well as rapes and kidnappings for ransom, which were two cases in 2021 and two this year.

Hinds said he has seen increased patrols and police presence and patrols were now receiving local orders from a command centre, based on intelligence including geo-mapping.

He said the TTPS was very present in areas where home invasions had increased and traffic patrols were now equipped as traffic and crime patrols, which had increased interceptions when crimes were committed.

Hinds said there has been a bolstering of the TTPS’ resources towards “predicting, detecting and deterring” criminal activity, and pointed to training in the TTPS, including survival skills for traffic cops.

Troops called out

Hinds said the TTPS had also backed up its resources by calling out officers who were on vacation and pre-retirement leave.

He said this was intended to bolster the day-to-day activities of the police. And addressing Mark’s statement that people were living in fear, he said “of course people are living in fear because dangerous people and guns are about”.

But the TTPS is continuing its drive to take illegal firearms off the streets, he said,

He said the TTPS was using contemporary equipment and strategies, and “it is working particularly well”, with the CoP reporting more success with interceptions.

He said the National Firearms Retrieval Programme, which included agencies such as Customs and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force continued to target illegal weapons and “we are on a very sustained gun retrieval programme which has yielded over 500 this year including 78 high-powered weapons”.

The TTPS is targeting priority offenders based on intelligence, he said, adding that yesterday he received approval for more vehicles for the TTPS.

He said the Special Evidence Recovery Unit at Camp Cumuto, Wallerfield, was equipped to conduct ballistics testing within 48 hours of receiving evidence, in order to send to the Forensics Centre for further analysis.

Hinds said he had a document from Jacob stating that the TTPS had “all the resources that it needs and it’s just to go out there and continue with this fight”.

He accused Mark of being “frothy” and “wrong as always”, stating that the Senator’s motion should be “flatly rejected”.

