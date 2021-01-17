crime scene

A Santa Flora man was chased and shot dead in the middle of the roadway yesterday.

He was identified as Trevor Hospedales.

Police said 47-year-old Hospedales was sitting on the roadside with his stepson, a Venezuelan national, when a man walked up to them at around midday.

Hospedales and his stepson ran in different directions. Police said the gunman chased Hospedales and fired at least 12 shots at him.

He collapsed in the middle of the roadway and died at the scene. He was shot in the head and back.

The incident happened near Hospedales’ home along the SS Erin Road. The gunman escaped in a waiting car. A motive for the shooting is not yet know.

Police have requested closed-circuit camera footage from homes in the area to assist in the investigation.

Southern Division homicide detectives are continuing investigations.

The murder toll for the year so far now stands at 12 compared to 21 for the same period last year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
‘I’M SHOCKED’

‘I’M SHOCKED’

SHOCKED and flabbergasted.

That is how North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas felt whilst reading the Sunday Express lead story yesterday in which outpatients related their agony of having to wait long periods for health care at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Most outpatients interviewed by the Express over the last few weeks expressed continued frustration over postponements of appointments.

Gunman chases and kills man

Gunman chases and kills man

A Santa Flora man was chased and shot dead in the middle of the roadway yesterday.

He was identified as Trevor Hospedales.

Police said 47-year-old Hospedales was sitting on the roadside with his stepson, a Venezuelan national, when a man walked up to them at around midday.

+2
Last rites for Angel

Last rites for Angel

Dear children of Angelys Marelis Boada Munoz. If you ever make it to Trinidad, your mama is buried at the Freeport Public Cemetery, near where she lived, worked, and died.

It is an unmarked grave, but we know the spot. And we will take you there.

Just so you know, your mother got dignified last rites, attended by five friends, two gravediggers, the driver of the hearse, and a lawyer who paid the funeral expenses.

It took 26 days for “Angel” to get that funeral last Saturday.

+2
Bridge with no owner

Bridge with no owner

Heavy rainfall has for years led to flood waters over-topping the Lothians Bridge at Inverness Road, Borde Narve, Princes Town.

However, with four major Government bodies denying claim of jurisdiction over the area, residents are left bemused. The bridge has been disowned.

Videos sent to the Express by concerned residents show a river where the road crosses, during heavy rainfall.

Love for ‘true hero’ Rudy

Love for ‘true hero’ Rudy

FRIDAY marked one year since Dr Rudradeva Sharma lost his life in a road traffic accident after he and one of his colleagues who worked at the San Fernando General Hospital were robbed and kidnapped minutes after leaving duty at midnight on January 14.

+2
Hospital Horrors: Fed up of waiting

Hospital Horrors: Fed up of waiting

‘I’M fed up.”

These three short words sum up the emotion of patients seeking outpatient services at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, while their appointments keep getting pushed back over and over again.

While Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has showered praises on the parallel healthcare system established due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the primary healthcare system is suffering.