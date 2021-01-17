Gunman chases and kills man

A Santa Flora man was chased and shot dead in the middle of the roadway yesterday.
He was identified as Trevor Hospedales.
Police said 47-year-old Hospedales was sitting on the roadside with his stepson, a Venezuelan national, when a man walked up to them at around midday.
Hospedales and his stepson ran in different directions. Police said the gunman chased Hospedales and fired at least 12 shots at him.
He collapsed in the middle of the roadway and died at the scene. He was shot in the head and back.
The incident happened near Hospedales’ home along the SS Erin Road. The gunman escaped in a waiting car. A motive for the shooting is not yet know.
Police have requested closed-circuit camera footage from homes in the area to assist in the investigation.
Southern Division homicide detectives are continuing investigations.
The murder toll for the year so far now stands at 12 compared to 21 for the same period last year.