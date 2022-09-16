It was something out of a horror movie.
This was how residents of Sangre Grande described the shooting incident on Wednesday night which led to six persons being shot, among them two young boys.
The incident took place around 10.30 p.m. along Damarie Hill.
Police said a group of people were at the wake of Ronnel Alexander, when a vehicle pulled up outside the house. One man exited the car with a rifle and pointed it at one of the mourners.
However, when he opened fire, six persons, including the two children aged three and six, were shot. The gunman then returned to the vehicle and drove off.
The injured persons were all taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where they remained up to last night.
Speaking with the Express, a relative of Alexander said the incident has left him concerned.
“Since Friday, we’ve been having the wake for this man. So, it’s women, old people, children, coming up here every night because they accustomed to. It’s people from the village. We would come, sit down, play music, drink, share food, and just reminisce. But last night (Wednesday) all of a sudden, a car just pull up and a youth man in a hoodie jump out holding a long gun and start to spray. When I heard it, I thought it was fireworks at first ’cause it was just pap! pap! pap! pap! Then I start to hear screaming, and someone say children pick up.
“So I run out, and I hear the children bawling, and I just see a set of blood on the ground. So we organise, call police, and take them hospital. Thankfully none of them died. But how that happen so out of timing? It’s only by the grace of God nobody died,” the relative said.
A mad scene
Alexander was one of three men fatally shot in a confrontation with police in Enterprise on September 9. The other victims are Quamie Wallace and Ricky Taylor.
“Ronnie wasn’t a saint. Nobody here have cocoa in the sun that they are afraid to talk about. The person who died was living he life. He was in his thing. But he dead. Everyone else who was here last night, wasn’t a part of any gang thing or in that stupidness. So why they come and spray the wake like that?
“And what is bothering me even more is that the shooter would have to be from nearby. Because nobody leaving home and come this far, to this area, to do that kinda stupidness at that hour. So it have to be people who right around.
“But I don’t want to call any name or anything. But it’s stupidness. And right now, what I am concerned about is reprisals. Because violence begets violence. I’m hoping I’m wrong, though, but to me, this might just escalate from here,” the relative added.
A woman who lived nearby, and was at the wake at the time of the shooting, said she was looking to move out from the area.
“I was sitting right on the bucket there, where you see the bullet hole is. So it could have easily been me who get pick up. And we had more children there. We are just lucky it was only two shot. It had children and old people in the wake. I don’t know why they come and shoot up the place like that. That was mad scene,” she said.
She added that she was now living in fear and didn’t even want to attend Alexander’s funeral because she was concerned that if the shooter could attack a wake, what would stop him from coming to the service?
Innocent victims
Last month, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob told the Express that due to the type of weaponry criminal elements were using, it was becoming more and more likely that innocent persons could become victims.
“Always be aware of your surroundings, where you are, and the persons you are interacting and engaging with. I say this because most communities and citizens are fully aware of the individuals involved in criminal activities in their districts. Even if it’s something as simple as selling or purchasing drugs. Persons need to be careful, even if it’s their friends or family members. In fact, probably more so.
“Because while you may have no issues with other persons, or confrontations with criminal elements, the same may not be necessarily said about these persons you are interacting with. And those individuals may be targets of more serious criminal elements, and given the type of and power of weaponry being utilised by criminal elements these days, such as AR15s, M16s, and other types of semi-automatic and even fully automatic weapons, these guns fire at such high (rates of speed), and these gunmen often lose control, so much so that innocent persons may sadly fall victim and be hurt when such persons are sought out,” Jacob said.