TEENAGER Jabari Braxton was shot dead near his home on Friday night.
His father Nigel Braxton, who was the youngest member of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen during the 1990 attempted coup, told the Express yesterday he believes his family could be targeted.
Jabari Braxton, 19, was standing along St Croix Road, Princes Town, when a silver Nissan AD Wagon pulled alongside him around 7.30 p.m. A man exited and fired. The teen ran a short distance before he fell to the ground, police officers were told.
The shooter re-entered the car, which sped off.
Jabari Braxton died at the scene.
Speaking to reporters outside the home Jabari Braxton resided at with his family a short distance away from the shooting, his father said he spent Friday evening with his son. The teen, who was also known as Hassan, worked with his dad and also did odd jobs.
“I went to get something for him and when I reach back, they tell me they get a call somebody pass and shoot him.” Nigel Braxton said the car used for the shooting was found burnt at Perry Young Road, near Princes Town.
The emotional father, 45, said he placed the situation in God’s hands although there were theories about his son’s death, including that there was a bounty on his head and a tip-off could have been given after his son left the street in which he had spent half an hour. He said his son was killed ten minutes after leaving the area.
“As far as people say and believe that it had a bounty on his head pertaining to whatever. They will just have conspiracies.”
He however warned about the friends that a person may have.
“Sometimes the friends you keep, you get claim for. You might just go out and lime in the evening with them friends but you don’t know what them friends going and do.”
He also said his son’s name was being called in relation to the theft of jewelry from a police officer’s home, but the father said his son did not have any such items.
Police found shell casings at the scene of the crime. They said the teenager was known to them and were looking at revenge as the possible motive for the fatal shooting.