A desperate attempt to avoid a road block this morning in Valencia, ended with a 29-year-old man crashing his car.
A search of the vehicle following the crash, revealed why the suspect wanted to avoid police, as he was carrying a home-made shotgun.
The Express was told that at about 12.40a.m. today officers of the Valencia Police Post and the Northern Division Task Force, under the supervisions of Sgt Leon and Sgt Narine, were conducting routine road block exercises, when officers attempted to stop a grey Mitsubishi Lancer GLX.
The driver of the vehicle, on seeing the police, attempted to escape the road block and sped away.
He was pursued by officers on location.
However, the suspect did not make it f, as in the vicinity of the 1 1/4 mile mark, he lost control of the car and crashed into a light pole off the roadway.
The officers stopped and detained the 29-year-old, who suffered injuries to his body and right elbow.
The shotgun was found and seized during a search of the car.
PC Mootilal is continuing inquiries.
During this same exercise, three persons were also held for possession of marijuana.