Gunmen rob Massy

BANDITS struck at Massy Stores, St Ann’s, yesterday taking an undisclosed sum of TT, United States, Barbados and Canadian currency after holding up two employees at gunpoint.
Police said that around 6.20 a.m. two of the store’s employees (women) arrived at the supermarket located off Cascade Road, St Ann’s, where they almost immediately accosted by five men.
One of them had an assault rifle while the other had a handgun.
They ordered the women into the store, pushed one to the floor and bound her hands and feet with duct tape.
The other woman was taken into the store’s office.
The bandits struck her several times about the body and ordered her to open a safe in the office where the bandits helped themselves to TT, US, Canadian and Barbadian currency.
They took both women’s cellphones valued $2,500 and $2,100 along with $300 from one of the women.
The men then left in a silver-coloured Nissan Tiida.
The women later freed themselves and contacted the Belmont police. Officers from the Belmont Police Station and the Port of Spain CID visited the scene yesterday.
The store remained closed yesterday.
MP Moonilal slams PM, Erla
Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal spoke about the crime situation across the country and said that, daily, the ordinary citizen is exposed to murder, home invasions, robbery and rape.
He was speaking at the United National Congress’s Sunday media briefing at the Office of the Opposition Leader, Charles Street, Port of Spain.
“A few hours ago, there was an armed robbery at the Massy Store in St Ann’s. This happened in the vicinity of the residences of the Prime Minister and President. This is the Prime Minister who told us (last week) that there was light at the end of the tunnel concerning crime,” he said.
“Murder is murder, it is blood. The Prime Minister and the Commissioner of Police regrettably did not show compassion and care in dealing with this matter this week that things are looking better.”
He said that Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds had “surpassed standards of failure and is dangerously incompetent”.
“He must be removed forthwith. His lack of vision, planning, policy, and pre-emptive action on the part of leading the security forces and is a major crisis we face. People are in a state of fear, wondering, ‘Would I get home safely today?’ All is not well at all. The police and the security forces do not have direction or leadership from the prime minister nor the minister of national security,” he said.