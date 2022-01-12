Chief executive of event management and party company Caesar’s Army Jules Sobion was one of five people robbed at his Woodbrook office last Friday night.
The incident was captured on CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage and uploaded to social media sites yesterday.
The footage showed Sobion and his friends liming in the front yard at the Army’s headquarters on Gallus Street when two bandits jumped the low front wall of the building.
The men, armed with guns, announced a hold-up and proceeded to rob the group of cash and other valuables, including cellphones and jewelry.
They then fled.
No one was injured, police said.
The Express was told that Woodbrook police are investigating the report.
Sobion took to social media yesterday to post: “In the blink of an eye. It can be all taken away. Give thanks for life. Always.”
Over the weekend, following the ordeal, he posted on social media: “When you get the chance. Tell your Holy Spirit thanks. For always watching over you.”
He did not immediately respond to phone calls from the Express yesterday seeking further comment.
Head of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) Snr Supt Roger Alexander aired footage of the robbery on TV6’s Beyond The Tape programme last night and warned criminals that such brazen acts will lead to them being captured and imprisoned as the Police Service will do all within its legal power to restore law and order in the country.