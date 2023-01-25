Gunmen run amok

Darshan Ramnauth’s concern for his grandmother was the reason the 16-year-old went outside his St Augustine home yesterday afternoon after he heard gunshots.
This led to him being fatally shot. He was one of two people killed yesterday afternoon when gunmen ran amok in Warren Street, St Augustine.
The Express was told that about 3 p.m. yesterday, a dark-coloured Toyota Corolla entered the narrow roadway. About halfway along the street, the car came to a stop and four masked men all armed with guns exited the vehicle and began shooting at a group of people who were liming on the roadway.
The group scattered and attempted to run to safety.
Ramnauth, a Form Five pupil at the St Augustine Secondary School, was in his home at the time.
He reportedly went outside to see what the commotion was about and to make sure his grandmother, who lived next door, was okay.
However, he was spotted by the gunmen who chased after him. Ramnauth ran into Gregoire’s Lane, attempting to escape the suspects.
However, he was pursued, cornered, and shot several times.
The gunmen then returned to the Corolla and drove off. Residents of the area found Ramnauth lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Next to him was a man known in the community only as ‘Geno’.
The police and paramedics were notified, but both Geno and Ramnauth died at the scene.
Two other persons were found nearby bleeding as well, however, they showed signs of life. They were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where they were treated.
One of the victims was said to be in a stable condition while the other was in a critical condition up to last night.
A team of officers led by ACP Wayne Mystar, W-Sgt Davis, Sgt Ramjohn, and Cpl Rahmim were among the officers at the scene.
The officers received key intelligence that led them to Five Rivers in Arouca where they were able to intercept a vehicle which matched the description given.
Four men exited the car and attempted to flee. However, the officers cornered three of the suspects while the fourth escaped.
Four firearms, including an assault rifle, were found and seized.
Killed before birthday
Ramnauth’s mother Dhanmatie told the Express he was killed just days before his 17th birthday.
“He stayed home yesterday because he was expecting to go to a job. He does straightening and painting at the side and he stayed home from school because he was offered a job. His birthday is on February 1, and he wanted to go Tobago with his girlfriend so he stayed home to get some money. At the time he was home, he had just finished eating and was waiting on the guy to come pick him up for work. That’s when the gunshots rang out. But then it stopped. He waited a little bit before he went outside because his grandmother was at home and he said he wanted to make sure she was OK. But like as soon as he walk out, the gunmen were still there and they spotted him. They chase him down and gunned him down,” Dhanmatie said yesterday.
She said her son was a loving individual, who was ‘spoiled’ by his grandmother.
“The last words I had with him were last night (Monday) when I asked him if he wanted roti to eat. He said no, he good. And after that he went to bed. I had to leave here at 6 a.m. for work, so I didn’t get to see him this morning cause he was still sleeping. And then when I was in work I got this call and here we are now,” Dhanmatie said.