Whistleblower Akil Abdullah, who alleged being bribed to destroy and embarrass Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his administration, claims gunmen tried to kill him on Sunday night.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Abdullah said if he had not escaped through some bushes close to where he was staying, he would have been dead.
Abdullah said he reported the attack to police.
“The police knows. There is a report. I’d just say that,” he told the Express.
Abdullah said he is now in hiding and trusted no one, “not even police”.
The Express was unable to reach head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Tobago Division ACP Collis Hazel yesterday to confirm whether police received a report of the claimed attack.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigation) DCP Curt Simon, however, said he was not aware of the report, but this did not mean the report was not made.
At a special sitting of the THA, last Wednesday, Augustine played a series of videos he said he had secretly recorded of Abdullah confessing to being part of a plot to “destroy” and “embarrass” him (Augustine) and his administration.
Augustine said the videos were recorded at private meetings with Abdullah earlier this month.
He identified Abdullah as a whistleblower in the ongoing police probe into a leaked audio recording in which Augustine is heard discussing using THA funds to pay people to spread political propaganda.
In one of the videos Augustine played at the sitting, Abdullah, a former Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) officer, alleged being offered $270,000 to bring down the chief secretary and his administration. He said he had already been paid $70,000.
Abdullah claimed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis, Senior Counsel Gilbert Peterson, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service were involved in the plot.
Rowley, Dennis, Peterson and Harewood-Christopher have all denied the allegations.
Abdullah told the Express, last week, that Augustine’s statement was “not entirely true” and that he would issue a media release soon, which never came.
Extremely paranoid
The Express reached out to Abdullah yesterday for further comment on the video tapes but he said he did not want to speak on it.
“There is an investigation taking place and it will not be prudent to speak on it because it is an active TTPS investigation. If it wasn’t, then information would have been able to be given freely,” he said.
“What I can tell you is that just last night the gunmen attacked me. But luckily, if it wasn’t for nearby bushes where I ran through that made it very difficult for them to see me running through it and trying to evade them, I would have been a dead man,” he said.
He went on: “I can’t trust anybody. Who can I trust? How did they know I was there? I can’t trust the police. In situations like these who would you put your life in the hands of? Right now I am extremely paranoid. I don’t even want to be speaking to you, but it’s only because its bothering me, it’s rattling me, that I’m just telling this to someone. You are in a different frame of mind and no one would understand it when your life is being attacked. When you escaped death it’s different.”
Asked if he was considering leaving Trinidad and Tobago, Abdullah responded:
“Ma’am, I just regaled you on stuff. You really think I will tell you my next move? There are things you may want to know because you are a journalist, but the slightest thing can put my life further in danger.
“It’s difficult to be running from gunmen. It’s difficult knowing that you can’t have peace in your life. Every time you speak to someone you’re wondering if they will go and tell somebody, and that somebody will tell somebody, and they will know where I am and come for me, and want to kill me again. In situations like these your frame of mind becomes paranoid.”
Abdullah said he feared for his life and was in hiding.
“The way that things are going in this country you’re only seeing people popping up dead all over the place. There isn’t a real system in this country to really protect persons who have made reports. The amount of persons through my lifetime I would have heard who made reports, police did nothing and they end up dead, I am fearful,” he said.
“And all we can do is just move on with our lives after the person dies and send condolences. But here we have opportunities to listen to the fear that comes from persons whose lives are threatened, to actually do something to save a life because life is still sacred, but in T&T it doesn’t seem like that,” Abdullah stated.