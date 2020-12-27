A STE Madeleine man who police said had a history of narcotics offences was gunned down near his home on Saturday.
Akil Bailey, 36, was shot six times at close range, and died within minutes.
Bailey’s father, Rawle Bailey, said his son was liming at a wedding reception when the gunman approached and ended his life.
Police were told the killer ran off and escaped.
The father said given his son’s history, he was not shocked to learn of his son’s killing.
“The shooter walked up to him, in the centre of everybody liming at the wedding. From the first shot, everybody scatter. He picked up six shots at close range”, said the father.
The killing occurred around 10 p.m. at Sixth Street, Corinth, a few streets away from where Bailey lived at Warner Street.
Rawle Bailey said he got a phone call that his son was shot, but by the time he arrived at the crime scene, the body was already removed by the undertakers.
Bailey’s father said his son had served time in jail for marijuana possession, and police said that he was well-known to them.
Rawle Bailey said that his son sustained a gunshot wound to the leg about a month ago.
“As far as I know, he was taking the gun out of his pocket, and he got shot to the leg”, he said.
“I wasn’t surprised when I heard what happened to him (Saturday). You live by the sword, you die by the sword. The youth out here have a mind of their own. He lived a fast life”, said the father.
The killing took the murder toll to 387.